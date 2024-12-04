GTA 6 speculations soar as this subtle YouTube update fuels trailer hopes

Whether it arrives this week or headlines The Game Awards, excitement for GTA 6 shows no signs of slowing down. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

It's been nearly a year since Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), leaving fans eagerly dissecting every frame of the record-breaking video.

With the game scheduled for release in autumn 2025, excitement remains sky-high, but the lack of additional updates over the past 12 months has fans wondering: when will the next trailer drop?

Recent activity on Rockstar Games' YouTube account has reignited speculation

Eagle-eyed Redditor pointed out the official GTA 6 YouTube playlist was updated on December 2. This update, the first since Trailer 1 was released, has led fans to believe a second trailer is imminent.

One prevailing theory suggests that the new trailer could be unveiled on December 4, marking the one-year anniversary of the original announcement trailer. Others think Rockstar might debut it during The Game Awards on December 12 (or December 13 for UK viewers), ensuring a high-profile audience for the big reveal. Like one user noted, “This is the most credible hopium I've seen,” while another piped in commenting, “May be they have already uploaded the Trailer 2 video and hidden it. Scheduled it for their planned date.”

Rockstar has remained tight-lipped, but fans' hopes are bolstered by recent developments surrounding the game. At the Golden Joysticks, GTA 6 won the award for ‘Most Anticipated Game,’ with a Rockstar Games spokesperson promising that the game will deliver “mind-blowing things.”

“There’s an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6, absolutely mind-blowing things,” said the spokesperson. “It’s an honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone’s behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much, everybody, and yeah, more to come.”

Even, during a recent earnings call, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, reiterated that GTA 6 remains on track for its autumn 2025 release.