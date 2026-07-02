Gucci Mane kidnapping: Alleged video of Pooh Shiesty and Big30's robbery at Dallas studio; watch

The alleged kidnapping and robbery of rapper Gucci Mane at his studio in Dallas, Texas in January this year reached a decisive turning point after the Department of Justice announced charges against rappers Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and five others on April 2.

Rappers Gucci Mane (L) and Pooh Shiesty. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the trial for Pooh Shiesty and his associates involved in the kidnapping and robbery was initially scheduled for June 9, it was postponed to next February 2027. But the case is far from being in cold storage for now.

Each day, some new revelation about the January 10 incident seems to be emerging. Earlier this week, the details of the contract that Pooh Shiesty allegedly forced Gucci Mane to sign, purportedly leading to the kidnapping, was revealed. Now, a video has dropped that shows what transpired at the Dallas Studio of rapper Gucci Mane.

Notably, Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., was signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 records. Shiesty alleges that he wanted to terminate the contract, but Gucci Mane was unwilling to allow him to do so.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ht.com could not verify the authenticity of the video. It remains unclear where it originated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ht.com could not verify the authenticity of the video. It remains unclear where it originated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Here's the video:

The DOJ had said while announcing the charges that among the six associates of Pooh Shiesty and Big30 was Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr. The eight of them hatched a plan to free Pooh Shiesty from 1017 Records.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Who is Pooh Shiesty's dad, Lontrell Williams Sr? Why was he arrested with Big30 in Gucci Mane case? Details

As they targeted the Dallas studio of Gucci Mane, they left with multiple Rolex watches, cash and other jewelry. They remain in custody awaiting trial.

Details Of Contract Surfaces

The details of the 1017 Records contract surfaced on Tuesday as prosecutors unsealed several materials related to the case to revoke Sheisty's bond. The materials contained a video of the alleged incident as well as details of the 1017 Records contract that Pooh Shiesty was forcing Gucci Mane to sign

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read; Gucci Mane kidnapping: Why did Pooh Shiesty and Big30 target the rapper? Row over 1017 Records deal explained

According to the entertainment news outlet Complex, the documents contained clauses terminating Pooh Shiesty's deal with 1017 Records, release from all obligations of the deal, and transfer of the IPR ownership of his music.

Big30 has been given bond in the case; Pooh Shiesty's father has requested the same for work reasons, but Pooh Shiesty's bond was held after an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be the "victim and survivor" of the incident asked that Shiesty be kept in jail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"His actions show a disregard for the safety and well-being of others," the letter read. "These alleged crimes were committed while he was already under government-monitored release, which raises serious concerns for me about what would prevent him from causing further harm if given another opportunity."