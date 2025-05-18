Guy Edward Bartkus: Palm Springs bomber's alleged Democrat links, promortalism website surface

Guy Edward Bartkus was identified as the Palm Springs car bomb suspect, who died outside a fertility clinic, KCAL News and the New York Post reported, citing sources. Now, social media users have dug up Bartkus' details only to claim that the 25-year-old had Democrat links and also made a promortalism website. Guy Edward Bartkus was identified as the Palm Springs bombing suspect(Getty Images via AFP)

The bombing on Saturday took place outside the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs around 11 AM local time. One person died at the scene and several others were injured. Bartkus allegedly wrote on his website that he was a ‘pro-mortalist’ - someone who ‘intends to bring about their own death as soon as possible in order to prevent your future suffering, and, more importantly, the suffering your existence will cause to all the other sentient beings’.

Police are yet to confirm these details. The suspect also recorded a 30-minute audio clip. “I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic. Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here,” he said in the recording. He said that he was ‘angry’ about IVF clinics.

After the revelations were made, several social media users claimed that he was a registered Democrat.

“BOMBING: The bomber of the Palm Springs fertility clinic was a Democrat named Guy Edward Bartkus, a member of a anti-natalist cult who believes that it’s wrong to have more children. He’s also an abolitionist vegan and an atheist who prefers satan,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Democrat Rhetoric Fuels Demonic Attacks: The IVF Clinic Bombing Exposes the Left’s Dangerous Hatred,” another one added.

Hindustan Times cannot verify these details at the moment. Authorities are yet to confirm the Palm Springs suspect's motivation.