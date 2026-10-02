Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives heartbreaking first reaction after Ken Urker's death: ‘Screamed until my throat burns’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her partner, Ken Urker, revealing that he died from an overdose and saying she does not know whether it was intentional.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her partner, Ken Urker. (X/@FlojoeTV)

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Blanchard told People in a statement that Urker, whose full name is Kenneth “Ken” Urker, was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday, October 1, his 34th birthday. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence at about 6:15 p.m. and found him dead upon arrival. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” Blanchard said. “He was not in a good state of mind lately.”

Deep Dive What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard say about Ken Urker's state of mind before his death? Gypsy Rose Blanchard mentioned that Ken Urker was 'not in a good state of mind lately' and expressed disbelief over his death. How did Ken Urker die according to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's statement? Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated that Ken Urker died from an overdose, but she is unsure if it was intentional or not. What impact did public scrutiny have on Ken Urker, according to Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Blanchard noted that the relentless cyberbullying Urker faced on social media significantly affected him, contributing to his struggles.

She also described her immediate reaction to the news, saying: “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns," she told People.

Also read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's brother: Who is Dylan, where is he now? Ken Urker's death puts focus on family

Gypsy Blanchard remembers Ken Urker as ‘amazing father’

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{{^usCountry}} In her statement, Blanchard described Urker as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, and spoke about the depth of their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her statement, Blanchard described Urker as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, and spoke about the depth of their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved,” she told People. “He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

Blanchard also addressed the intense public attention surrounding Urker during their relationship. She said he faced what she described as relentless cyberbullying on social media platforms including TikTok and Reddit.

“I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him,” Blanchard added.

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She said she wants their daughter to grow up knowing Urker for the person he was rather than through online commentary.

“Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora,” she said. “She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us.”

Also read: Ken Urker cause of death update: What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance? Latest details after demise at 33

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline

Blanchard and Urker first connected while she was incarcerated following her conviction in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

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The couple became engaged in October 2018 but later called off their engagement. They reunited in August 2019 before eventually going their separate ways for several years.

During their time apart, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson. She announced her separation from Anderson four months after her release from prison in December 2023.

Blanchard and Urker reconciled in April 2024. Eight months later, they welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker.

Urker's death came less than two years after their reconciliation.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has not announced a cause of death beyond the ongoing investigation. Blanchard's statement to People is the source of the overdose disclosure, while authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the overdose was accidental or intentional.

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