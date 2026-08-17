H-1B, F-1 visa alert: USCIS to deny these forms September 15, here's what Indian applicants must know

Starting from September 15, 2026, significant changes will be implemented to two frequently used US immigration forms, and USCIS has made it abundantly clear that no grace period will be allowed. Submitting the outdated version on or after this date will result in an outright rejection of your application.

US visa alert: No grace period will be granted for outdated forms, resulting in immediate rejection of late submissions. (Representative)

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The forms under discussion are Form I-539, which is used for extending or altering nonimmigrant status, and Form I-765, the application for employment authorization. New versions of both forms, dated 09/15/26, will become effective on that date, superseding the existing 08/28/24 edition of I-539 and the 08/21/25 edition of I-765.

Modifications have been implemented to comply with a recently finalized USCIS regulation that sets defined admission periods and introduces a new extension-of-stay process tailored for nonimmigrant academic students, exchange visitors, and representatives of foreign media.

Will these changes impact Indian applicants?

India stands as the largest contributor of international students in the United States, with hundreds of thousands enrolled at any moment. A considerable portion of these students hold F-1 visas and are engaged in Optional Practical Training or managing changes in their status, which necessitates the submission of I-539 or I-765 forms. Additionally, Indian H-1B visa holders seeking to modify or extend their nonimmigrant status are similarly impacted.

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Without a transition period in place, an applicant who submits the outdated form even a single day late will face automatic rejection, with no option for recourse until the correct form is submitted anew.

What are the specific cutoff regulations?

Form I-539 — Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status

Current edition in use: 08/28/24

New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)

Submit the 08/28/24 edition prior to September 15 — it will be accepted.

Submit the 08/28/24 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected.

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From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted.

Do not submit the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed.

Form I-765 — Application for Employment Authorization

Current edition in use: 08/21/25

New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)

Submit the 08/21/25 edition prior to September 15 — it will be accepted.

Submit the 08/21/25 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected.

From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted.

Do not file the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed.

A fundamental rule applicable to both forms is as follows:

There is no grace period; the transition is instantaneous and definitive.

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Preview versions of both new forms can currently be accessed on the USCIS website.

While the new forms may be examined beforehand, they must not be submitted prior to September 15.

What applicants should do at this time

USCIS has made available preview versions of the new forms along with their instructions in advance of the September 15 deadline; however, these forms cannot be submitted yet. Applicants are encouraged to take this opportunity to examine the new forms and familiarize themselves with the changes. Those who have pending applications that must be submitted before the deadline should utilize the current versions and ensure their submission prior to September 15. Any submissions made on or after that date must exclusively use the new versions.

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The preview versions of both revised forms can be found on the USCIS website under the Form I-539 and Form I-765 sections.