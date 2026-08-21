H-1B hiring row: Chip Roy presses Texas State over foreign worker’s contract renewal over American hires

Republican Rep. Chip Roy is demanding answers from Texas State University over its decision to renew the employment of an H-1B visa holder, questioning whether the university gave qualified American workers a fair opportunity to compete for the position.

U.S. Representative Chip Roy is demanding answers from Texas State University over its decision to renew the employment of an H-1B visa holder (REUTERS)

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In a letter obtained by the Daily Caller, Roy asked Texas State to provide details about its use of the H-1B program and explain how it recruited U.S. citizens before renewing the foreign worker’s contract.

The dispute comes as Texas has taken a tougher stance on new H-1B petitions by state agencies and universities. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state entities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions through May 31, 2027, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Chip Roy questions Texas State’s H-1B hiring

Roy’s letter focuses on the university’s decision to renew an H-1B worker who had previously graduated from Texas State.

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{{^usCountry}} The congressman questioned whether the university had prioritized a foreign national over qualified American graduates and workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The congressman questioned whether the university had prioritized a foreign national over qualified American graduates and workers. {{/usCountry}}

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“It raises questions about the extent to which the university may be prioritizing the hiring of foreign nationals over American graduates and workers, and whether it made good-faith efforts to recruit a qualified U.S. citizen for the position,” Roy wrote, according to the Daily Caller.

Roy also asked Texas State to provide information about its H-1B workforce dating back to fiscal year 2020.

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Among the information sought are the number of H-1B visa holders employed by the university since 2020, the current number of H-1B employees, their salaries and the specialized skills they bring to their positions.

The letter also asks the university to provide a “detailed explanation” of its efforts to recruit US citizens compared with job postings used to recruit H-1B workers.

Texas has already moved to freeze new H-1B petitions

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The congressional inquiry comes against the backdrop of Texas’ broader restrictions on H-1B hiring by state institutions.

Abbott directed Texas state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions through May 31, 2027. The policy does not mean every existing H-1B worker must leave their job; rather, it concerns new petitions under the state directive.

Roy cited data on Labor Condition Applications to argue that Texas remains a significant user of the H-1B system.

The H-1B program allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty occupations when they meet federal eligibility requirements. Employers must generally attest to wage and working-condition requirements through the Labor Department’s certification process.

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Roy calls for greater scrutiny of H-1B hiring

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Roy has increasingly criticized the H-1B program, arguing that employers should demonstrate that American workers are not being overlooked.

In his letter to Texas State, he questioned whether foreign workers were being hired because they offered specialized expertise or because they could be employed at lower costs.

“Recent data show Texas as a leading state in Labor Condition Applications filed to hire H-1B workers,” Roy wrote, according to the Daily Caller, adding that the figures raised concerns about whether qualified Texans were being overlooked.

The lawmaker ultimately took a broader position on the program, writing: “The H-1B visa program does not serve the interests of Texas nor the nation.”