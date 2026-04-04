H-1B visa row: Applicant shares emotional struggles after rejection in selection process: ‘Never cried like this before’

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has concluded the initial registration phase for the fiscal year 2027 H-1B visa cycle. It also informed that it has received a sufficient number of electronic registrations to fulfill the annual cap, which includes the advanced degree exemption. The H-1B visa selection process is shifting to prioritize higher wages and advanced skills, aiming to better match visas with labor market needs while reducing reliance on foreign hiring. (Unsplash)

The USCIS stated that it has selected an adequate number of unique beneficiaries with correctly submitted applications and has informed employers whose candidates are now qualified to submit H-1B cap-subject petitions. Applicants can verify their status via their online accounts.

What is H-1B visa program? The H-1B visa program is predominantly utilized by technology firms in the United States to employ foreign labor. Among the largest demographics of H-1B visa recipients are Indian professionals, which include both technology specialists and medical practitioners.

Also Read: Green Card alert: DV lottery faces changes with stricter rules and passport requirement; Will Indians be impacted?

‘I’m honestly devastated,’ says Reddit user after H-1B rejection Meanwhile, several people online continue to express the uncertainty associated with the lottery system. In a widely circulated Reddit post, one applicant recounted missing out on selection in what they claimed was their final attempt. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

“Last chance H1B, and it didn’t happen. Sharing what I’m feeling,” the user stated.

“My H1B didn’t get picked again this year. This was my last chance, and I’m honestly devastated. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Speaking about emotional burden of repeated efforts, the user said that they have experienced several highs and lows, and consistently put in the effort to reach this this far.

“I always think of myself as a lucky person… but I guess not in this case. I don’t think I’ve ever cried like this before. I didn’t even know I was someone who could cry like this,” they stated, emphasising that “seeing my coworkers so genuinely upset, even crying for me… broke me.”

After spending several years in the United States, the person opened up about the profound personal implications associated with the visa decision. “I’ve lived here for a long time, and this really feels like home. So yeah, I feel pretty lost right now.”

“At the end of the day, this was a lottery. There was only so much I could control. It’s hard not to feel bitter toward people who gamed the system," they continued.

Social media reacts Meanwhile, several people reacted to the post, with one saying: “11 years in the US still on an F-1 I feel your pain. This is the only country I've lived in as an adult and feel like a foreigner in my home country. H-1B lottery is one of the most demotivating things to go through. Relying on mere luck after putting in years of time, money, and hardwork is a terrible system.”

“Same. I only struggled with job search for the last 2 years. And when I finally had something I loved, I just couldn't make it,” another commented.

“Same here. Last chance and I couldn't make it. Extremely devastated right now,” a third user said.

H-1B visa sees major overhaul The selection process for the H-1B visa is transitioning to a model based on wages, prioritizing applicants who possess higher salaries and advanced skills. This modification aims to better align the distribution of visas with the demands of the labor market while also curbing the potential for system abuse.

Additionally, the revisions incorporate a substantial fee element that was introduced previously, imposing a $100,000 fee in specific instances when employers seek to sponsor foreign workers.

This initiative is designed to lessen dependence on international hiring and to promote the recruitment of domestic talent.