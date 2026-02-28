Trump vs Anthropic: List of 5 key AI tools Pentagon, FEMA, USCIS are barred from using
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI technology and tools, including Claude
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered all federal agencies, including the Department of War, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), FEMA, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to stop using Anthropic's AI technology and tools. This comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was designating the startup as a supply chain risk, a move that could prevent American military vendors from working with the company.
Hegseth made the remarks shortly after the Pentagon's deadline for Anthropic to allow unrestricted military use of its AI technology or face consequences. CEO Dario Amodei responded to the warning by saying his company ‘cannot in good conscience accede’ to the Defense Department’s demands.
"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY," he added.
List of Anthropic tools that federal agencies have been barred from using
Claude Code (Web App)
Core purpose: Browser-based AI coding assistant
What it does in practice: Lets users run AI coding agents directly in the browser for writing code, debugging, automating development tasks, and managing projects without local setups
Primary users: Developers, startups, engineering teams
Launch period: October 2025
Claude Cowork
Core purpose: No-code AI workflow automation platform
What it does in practice: Executes multistep tasks through natural language such as reading documents, drafting files, summarising data, managing workflows, and automating digital work
Primary users: Businesses, operations teams, knowledge workers
Launch period: January 2026
Interactive Claude Apps
Core purpose: Built-in app integrations inside Claude chat
What it does in practice: Allows Claude to send Slack messages, edit Canva designs, manage Asana tasks, update Box files, and interact with real software in real time
Primary users: Professionals, creators, teams
Launch period: January 2026
Cowork Plugins
Core purpose: Custom workflow extensions for Claude Cowork
What it does in practice: Enables enterprises to build specialised agent workflows for marketing, research, customer support, and internal operations
Primary users: Enterprises, large organisations
Launch period: January 2026
MCP App Integrations
Core purpose: Live third-party service connectivity via Model Context Protocol
What it does in practice: Lets Claude securely connect with external tools and perform actions across enterprise systems instead of just generating responses
Primary users: Enterprise users, developers
Launch period: Early 2026
