Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Trump vs Anthropic: List of 5 key AI tools Pentagon, FEMA, USCIS are barred from using

    President Donald Trump on Friday ordered all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI technology and tools, including Claude

    Updated on: Feb 28, 2026 4:49 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    President Donald Trump on Friday ordered all federal agencies, including the Department of War, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), FEMA, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to stop using Anthropic's AI technology and tools. This comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was designating the startup as a supply chain risk, a move that could prevent American military vendors from working with the company.

    Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York (AP)
    Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York (AP)

    Hegseth made the remarks shortly after the Pentagon's deadline for Anthropic to allow unrestricted military use of its AI technology or face consequences. CEO Dario Amodei responded to the warning by saying his company ‘cannot in good conscience accede’ to the Defense Department’s demands.

    Read More: Trump vs Anthropic: Why Pentagon, other agencies have blacklisted Claude; ‘6-month phase out’

    "I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

    “Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY," he added.

    List of Anthropic tools that federal agencies have been barred from using

    Claude Code (Web App)

    Core purpose: Browser-based AI coding assistant

    What it does in practice: Lets users run AI coding agents directly in the browser for writing code, debugging, automating development tasks, and managing projects without local setups

    Primary users: Developers, startups, engineering teams

    Launch period: October 2025

    Claude Cowork

    Core purpose: No-code AI workflow automation platform

    What it does in practice: Executes multistep tasks through natural language such as reading documents, drafting files, summarising data, managing workflows, and automating digital work

    Primary users: Businesses, operations teams, knowledge workers

    Launch period: January 2026

    Interactive Claude Apps

    Core purpose: Built-in app integrations inside Claude chat

    What it does in practice: Allows Claude to send Slack messages, edit Canva designs, manage Asana tasks, update Box files, and interact with real software in real time

    Primary users: Professionals, creators, teams

    Launch period: January 2026

    Cowork Plugins

    Core purpose: Custom workflow extensions for Claude Cowork

    What it does in practice: Enables enterprises to build specialised agent workflows for marketing, research, customer support, and internal operations

    Primary users: Enterprises, large organisations

    Launch period: January 2026

    MCP App Integrations

    Core purpose: Live third-party service connectivity via Model Context Protocol

    What it does in practice: Lets Claude securely connect with external tools and perform actions across enterprise systems instead of just generating responses

    Primary users: Enterprise users, developers

    Launch period: Early 2026

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Ai/Trump Vs Anthropic: List Of 5 Key AI Tools Pentagon, FEMA, USCIS Are Barred From Using
    News/Ai/Trump Vs Anthropic: List Of 5 Key AI Tools Pentagon, FEMA, USCIS Are Barred From Using
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes