H-1B visa survey shows rising anxiety among Indian professionals in US. Here are the major concerns

A new survey on Blind, the anonymous workplace app, shows rising anxiety among Indian professionals in the US on H-1B or L-1 visas. If they lose their jobs, 45% said they would return to India, 26% would move to another country, and 29% were undecided, as reported by Trak. Job loss fears grow for Indians in US as H-1B changes spark uncertainty(Representational Image)

The top concerns about leaving the US were pay cuts (25%), lower quality of life (24%), cultural or family adjustment (13%), and fewer job opportunities (10%). When asked if they would choose a US work visa again, only 35% said yes, while 65% were unsure or negative.

Many Indians report forced exits and deportation risks after job loss in US

For many, this worry comes from personal experience. About 35% said they or someone they knew had been forced to leave after losing a job, often within the 60-day grace period. Some reported receiving deportation notices even before that period ended. One in six said they or someone close had been given a Notice to Appear within weeks of termination, raising fears of long-term bans. Immigration lawyers now advise leaving the US quickly after job loss to avoid such risks.

Tensions grew after Donald Trump recently urged US companies to “stop hiring in India.” The survey found 63% of US-based professionals thought the move could help their firms, while 69% of India-based workers believed it would hurt theirs.

Wage-based H-1B selection system

Policy changes may add to the strain. On August 8, 2025, the US Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs approved a plan for a wage-based H-1B selection system, replacing the current lottery. The change, similar to a 2021 attempt, would give preference to higher salaries and put entry-level workers and recent graduates at a disadvantage, as reported by Business Standard.

Each year, the H-1B cap allows 85,000 visas — 65,000 for general applicants and 20,000 for those with a US master’s degree or higher. If applications exceed that number, a lottery is held. Technology firms are the main users of the program.