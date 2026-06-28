H-1B visa update: US envoy Sergio Gor issues key clarification on Indians amid Trump's visa rules

Indian professionals worried about recent changes to the H-1B visa programme got some clarity from US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday. Speaking to IANS, Gor said the Trump administration’s review of the H-1B system is part of a broader immigration reform effort and should not be viewed as a move directed at Indians.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor pictured. (AFP)

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His remarks come as many students, tech workers and employers closely watch changes that could affect one of the most important work visa routes to the United States.

US envoy Sergio Gor addresses Indian H-1B concerns

Addressing concerns over the new visa rules, Sergio Gor said the changes are linked to the administration’s wider immigration agenda.

“The H-1B exercise forms part of the administration’s broader immigration reforms. It should not be interpreted as something aimed specifically at Indians,” Gor told IANS.

The issue matters greatly to India because Indian nationals receive the largest share of H-1B visas. According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indians continue to account for the biggest portion of approved H-1B petitions.

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{{^usCountry}} The H-1B programme allows US companies to hire foreign professionals for specialised jobs, particularly in fields such as technology, engineering and science. Any major policy shift therefore attracts attention from Indian workers hoping to build careers in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The H-1B programme allows US companies to hire foreign professionals for specialised jobs, particularly in fields such as technology, engineering and science. Any major policy shift therefore attracts attention from Indian workers hoping to build careers in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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New H-1B rules reshape visa selection

The biggest change is the way cap-subject H-1B visas are selected. For the FY27 season, the US moved away from a purely random lottery system and introduced a wage-based selection process.

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Under the new system, applications connected to higher-paying jobs receive greater weight during selection. Lower-paying and entry-level positions receive less preference. The administration says the goal is to prioritise highly skilled workers and better-paying jobs.

Another issue that created uncertainty was a proposed $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions. Earlier this month, a federal district court in Massachusetts struck down the policy, calling it unlawful. However, the legal dispute is not fully over, and the matter remains under court review.

The changes are expected to affect applicants differently. Experienced professionals with higher salaries, specialised skills or advanced US degrees may continue to have strong chances. New graduates and workers applying for lower-paying positions could face a tougher path.

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USCIS data also shows a sharp drop in properly submitted H-1B registrations, falling from 343,981 in FY26 to about 211,600 in FY27. The data further indicates that selections involving applicants with advanced US degrees have increased, while selections from the lowest wage category have declined.

Gor also told IANS that negotiations on the first phase of the proposed India-US trade agreement are progressing well, with both sides now focusing largely on the legal details of the deal.