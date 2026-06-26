H-1B without visa stamping? Reddit user shares Texas driver's license renewal fix: 'Ask DPS for SAVE verification'

A Reddit user has shared what they described as a successful workaround for renewing a Texas driver's license after changing immigration status from F-1 STEM OPT to H-1B without first obtaining an H-1B visa stamp.

The Redditor claimed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) system continued to display their old F-1 STEM OPT status despite an approved H-1B Change of Status. (X/@DamionMitch)

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In the post, the user claimed the issue arose because the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) system continued to reflect their previous F-1 STEM OPT status despite an approved H-1B Change of Status (COS), preventing them from extending their driver's license.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post.

Why the driver's license renewal was delayed

According to the Redditor, they changed their status from F-1 STEM OPT to H-1B through a Change of Status last year but had not yet travelled outside the US for H-1B visa stamping.

With their STEM OPT set to expire in August, they visited a Texas DPS office to renew their driver's license using their updated Form I-94. However, they said the application could not be processed because the DPS system still showed their old immigration status.

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"DPS could not extend it because their system was still showing my old F-1/STEM OPT validity and only allowed an expiration date through August."

The Redditor added that they had come across similar experiences shared by other users online before visiting the DPS office.

'Ask DPS for SAVE verification'

The user then outlined the steps they said ultimately resolved the issue.

According to the post, applicants should attend a DPS appointment carrying immigration documents, including a passport, Form I-797 approval notice and the latest Form I-94. Although DPS reportedly processed the application, photograph and fingerprints, the officer informed the user that the H-1B status was not yet visible in the system.

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The Redditor said they requested that DPS initiate a SAVE (Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements) verification, a federal system used by government agencies to verify immigration status.

About two to three weeks later, the user said they received a notice confirming the verification had been completed. "After receiving that notice, go directly to DPS (I did not need another appointment). Show them the notice, and they will resume the pending application."

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According to the Redditor, the officer then completed the pending application and approved the driver's license extension.

Other users offer additional tips

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The post prompted questions and suggestions from fellow Reddit users. One commenter asked whether the H-1B status had already taken effect at the time of the renewal attempt, while another recommended ensuring that the applicant's SEVIS record had been updated by their school to avoid conflicting immigration records.

When asked which DPS office they had visited, the original poster said it was a regular city location, adding that the first visit was unsuccessful. During a later visit, however, another officer suggested initiating the SAVE verification request.

“I guess we need to ask them that or else they will ask you to come back when the current one expires.”