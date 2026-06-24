‘Think twice before coming to US’: Reddit post warns international students, suggests to consider alternatives

A Reddit post advising prospective international students to “think twice before coming to the US” has sparked discussion online about rising tuition costs, shrinking research funding and an increasingly uncertain job market for foreign graduates.

The post generated a range of responses, with several users discussing the financial realities of studying in the US. (AI generated image)

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The post, shared on Reddit, argued that studying in the US may no longer offer the same value it once did, particularly for students who rely heavily on loans or family savings.

The opinions expressed in the thread are those of Reddit users and have not been independently verified by HT.com.

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Here's what the Reddit post claims

The original poster claimed that international students should reconsider pursuing higher education in the US unless they receive a full scholarship.

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{{^usCountry}} “I don't know why you guys want to come to US in this environment unless you literally got full-aid but it's just not worth it,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't know why you guys want to come to US in this environment unless you literally got full-aid but it's just not worth it,” the user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The Redditor argued that research funding is being cut, affecting universities and academic opportunities. According to the post, institutions are increasingly operating like businesses, with research and education among the areas most vulnerable to budget reductions.

The user also pointed to a weakening job market for international graduates, adding that high tuition fees and living expenses make studying in the US financially risky for many families.

“Look for alternatives. There's a lot in this world. Stop thinking like it's 1999,” the post concluded.

Reddit users debate affordability of US education

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The post generated a range of responses, with several users discussing the financial realities of studying in the US.

One commenter, identifying themselves as an American, agreed with the original post and said they struggled to afford even in-state tuition without financial aid.

"I don't qualify for aid and I can barely afford my in-state tuition. I don't know how some internationals are affording theirs since out-of-state tuition is insanely high," the user wrote.

Another commenter claimed that many international students finance their education by selling family assets, taking out loans or mortgages, while others said they knew students whose families paid the full cost of attendance.

One user wrote that their parents had financed their education, saying they were “very grateful” for the support.

US education as an immigration pathway

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The latest discussion comes weeks after another Reddit thread questioned whether American universities are increasingly serving as immigration pathways rather than purely educational institutions.

That discussion centered on the role of Optional Practical Training (OPT) and the H-1B visa system, with some Reddit users arguing that work opportunities after graduation have become a major reason international students choose US universities.

Others contended that universities benefit financially from international enrolments by marketing expensive degree programs alongside the prospect of career opportunities in the US.