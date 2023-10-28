Halloween 2023: Here are the most Googled phobias in every US state
From fear of holes to fear of long words, here's the list of phobias people search on the internet the most in the United States
With Halloween right around the corner, it's the perfect time to discover what scares the people most across the United States. Everyone is afraid of something but some more than others. According to research conducted by US Credit Unions, fear of holes or “trypophobia” is the most common phobia in the nation this year, taking the No. 1 spot in 11 states including North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, in the U.S., followed by fear of failure or “atychiphobia,” fear of blood or “hemophobia,” and fear of heights or “acrophobia.” Another bizarre finding is the fear of long words or “hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia,” which is ironically the longest-named phobia ever, ranking No. 1 in two states.
More commonly searched for phobias include fear of people or “anthrophobia,” in California and New York, “claustrophobia,” or fear of confined spaces in Connecticut, South Dakota, and Kansas, and fear of public speaking or “glossophobia,” in Iowa, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. Curious to know more about what gives people the “scaries”? Below is the list of the most searched-for phobias in every U.S. state.
ALSO READ: From Taylor Swift to Barbie, here are the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023
Most Googled phobias across U.S. states
- Alabama- Fear of failure
- Alaska- Fear of the dark
- Arizona- Fear of vomiting
- Arkansas- Fear of long words
- California- Fear of people
- Colorado- Fear of heights
- Connecticut- Fear of confined spaces
- Delaware- Fear of holes
- Florida- Fear of blood
- Georgia- Fear of holes
- Hawaii- Fear of failure
- Idaho- Fear of heights
- Illinois- Fear of failure
- Indiana- Fear of needles
- Iowa- Fear of public speaking
- Kansas- Fear of confined spaces
- Kentucky- Fear of long words
- Louisiana- Fear of heights
- Maine- Fear of being alone
- Maryland- Fear of holes
- Massachusetts- Fear of failure
- Michigan- Fear of the dark
- Minnesota- Fear of blood
- Mississippi- Fear of holes
- Missouri- Fear of public speaking
- Montana- Fear of holes
- Nebraska- Fear of heights
- Nevada- Fear of being alone
- New Hampshire- Fear of heights
- New Jersey- Fear of people
- New Mexico- Fear of blood
- New York- Fear of people
- North Carolina- Fear of holes
- North Dakota- Fear of people
- Ohio- Fear of failure
- Oklahoma- Fear of blood
- Oregon- Fear of failure
- Pennsylvania- Fear of public speaking
- Rhode Island- Fear of holes
- South Carolina- Fear of vomiting
- South Dakota- Fear of confined spaces
- Tennessee- Fear of blood
- Texas- Fear of needles
- Utah- Fear of holes
- Vermont- Fear of holes
- Virginia- Fear of holes
- Washington- Fear of blood
- West Virginia- Fear of needles
- Wisconsin- Fear of failure
- Wyoming- Fear of holes