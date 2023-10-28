Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Us News / Halloween 2023: Here are the most Googled phobias in every US state

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 28, 2023 03:16 PM IST

From fear of holes to fear of long words, here's the list of phobias people search on the internet the most in the United States

With Halloween right around the corner, it's the perfect time to discover what scares the people most across the United States. Everyone is afraid of something but some more than others. According to research conducted by US Credit Unions, fear of holes or “trypophobia” is the most common phobia in the nation this year, taking the No. 1 spot in 11 states including North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia, in the U.S., followed by fear of failure or “atychiphobia,” fear of blood or “hemophobia,” and fear of heights or “acrophobia.” Another bizarre finding is the fear of long words or “hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia,” which is ironically the longest-named phobia ever, ranking No. 1 in two states.

Here's what scares people the most in the US(Pixabay)

More commonly searched for phobias include fear of people or “anthrophobia,” in California and New York, “claustrophobia,” or fear of confined spaces in Connecticut, South Dakota, and Kansas, and fear of public speaking or “glossophobia,” in Iowa, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. Curious to know more about what gives people the “scaries”? Below is the list of the most searched-for phobias in every U.S. state.

Most Googled phobias across U.S. states

  1. Alabama- Fear of failure
  2. Alaska- Fear of the dark
  3. Arizona- Fear of vomiting
  4. Arkansas- Fear of long words
  5. California- Fear of people
  6. Colorado- Fear of heights
  7. Connecticut- Fear of confined spaces
  8. Delaware- Fear of holes
  9. Florida- Fear of blood
  10. Georgia- Fear of holes
  11. Hawaii- Fear of failure
  12. Idaho- Fear of heights
  13. Illinois- Fear of failure
  14. Indiana- Fear of needles
  15. Iowa- Fear of public speaking
  16. Kansas- Fear of confined spaces
  17. Kentucky- Fear of long words
  18. Louisiana- Fear of heights
  19. Maine- Fear of being alone
  20. Maryland- Fear of holes
  21. Massachusetts- Fear of failure
  22. Michigan- Fear of the dark
  23. Minnesota- Fear of blood
  24. Mississippi- Fear of holes
  25. Missouri- Fear of public speaking
  26. Montana- Fear of holes
  27. Nebraska- Fear of heights
  28. Nevada- Fear of being alone
  29. New Hampshire- Fear of heights
  30. New Jersey- Fear of people
  31. New Mexico- Fear of blood
  32. New York- Fear of people
  33. North Carolina- Fear of holes
  34. North Dakota- Fear of people
  35. Ohio- Fear of failure
  36. Oklahoma- Fear of blood
  37. Oregon- Fear of failure
  38. Pennsylvania- Fear of public speaking
  39. Rhode Island- Fear of holes
  40. South Carolina- Fear of vomiting
  41. South Dakota- Fear of confined spaces
  42. Tennessee- Fear of blood
  43. Texas- Fear of needles
  44. Utah- Fear of holes
  45. Vermont- Fear of holes
  46. Virginia- Fear of holes
  47. Washington- Fear of blood
  48. West Virginia- Fear of needles
  49. Wisconsin- Fear of failure
  50. Wyoming- Fear of holes

