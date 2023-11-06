Halloween Horror: Anthropologist discovers human skull inside Florida thrift store

An anthropologist was in for a shock when he made a chilling discovery in a thrift shore in Florida – a human skull. Lee County Sheriff's Office said that the North Fort Myers shopper saw the skull and recognized it as a human’s.

According to the store owner, the skull had been kept in a storage unit purchased years ago. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the local medical examiner are now working together to conduct various tests on the skull. At this time, it is not believed that the case is suspicious.

Florida law says that "no person shall knowingly offer to purchase or sell ... any human organ or tissue for valuable consideration." Subject to the law are eyes, corneas, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreases, bones and skin.

In a Facebook post, Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote, alongside pictures of the skull, “In a twist of not-so-humerus events: today, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified of a skull located at a thrift store in North Fort Myers. The shopper, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section and recognized it to be human. Detectives responded to the store on North Cleveland Avenue and recovered the skull.”

“Based upon the observations of detectives on scene, the skull is believed to be that of a human,” the post added. “The store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased in years prior. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate further testing of the skull. This case is not suspicious in nature.”

Back in September, a human skull was reportedly found in a donation box at an Arizona Goodwill store. Goodyear Police Dept wrote on X at the time, “A Goodwill manager @ the Sarival & Yuma location reported finding what appeared to be a human skull in a donation box. GYPD transported it to the OME for investigation. Their initial findings confirm it is human & appears to be historic. It doesn’t appear to be linked to a crime.”

