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Hantavirus cruise operator says ship not source of outbreak

Hantavirus cruise operator says ship not source of outbreak

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:49 am IST
AFP |
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The operator of the cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak said the virus was likely introduced before passengers boarded and did not originate on the vessel itself.

Hantavirus cruise operator says ship not source of outbreak

The MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus a rare virus for which no vaccines or specific treatments exist.

"The indications strongly suggest that the virus was introduced prior to embarkation and did not originate from the vessel itself," Oceanwide Expeditions CEO Remi Bouysset said in a statement.

He said this was based on the medical information currently available, including guidance from World Health Organization experts and health authorities.

"At this stage, there is no indication that the source of infection was linked to the vessel's condition or to Oceanwide Expeditions' onboard operations," he added.

The WHO has scrambled to reassure the world that the outbreak was not a repeat of the Covid pandemic, stressing that contagion was very rare.

Officials in Argentina's Tierra del Fuego province have downplayed the likelihood that the first victim in the outbreak became infected in Ushuaia.

The province has not had a case of hantavirus since its reporting became mandatory 30 years ago.

The Andes strain is however present in other Argentine provinces more than 1,000 kilometres away in the north.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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