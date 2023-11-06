‘Harvard situation dire, getting worse’, Bill Ackman writes to its President over growing anti-semitism on campus

In a strong worded open letter to the Harvard University President billionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman has exhibited his discomfort and trust deficit in its management’s abilities to provide safety to Israeli students and curb anti-semitic activities on its campus.

Demonstrators take their "Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza" out of Harvard University on October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After meeting over 200 Jewish and non Jewish students, faculty members and stand members he claims the situation at Harvard is, ‘dire and getting worse, much worse than I had realised’. The letter emphasises on attacks on Jewish students, both physically and virtually on the Harvard campus and states the call for ‘Intifada! Intifada! Intifada! From the River to the Sea, Palestine Shall Be Free!’ translates into seeking destruction of state of Israel and Jewish people.

'Lack of free speech at Harvard campus'

Ackman feels, in the garb of free expression ‘eliminationist and antisemitic statements of the protesters’ are freely flowing on Harvard campus. ‘…if Harvard indeed had a strong track record of protecting free speech, many would have taken your support for free speech more seriously. Unfortunately, Harvard has not embraced a serious commitment to free speech, particularly so in recent years,’ the letter stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating Harvard is losing its freedom of speech ranking he claims several of its students were denied their First Amendment rights. “Therefore, when you cite Harvard’s “commitment to free expression,” in supporting the protesters, it rings false and hypocritical to the university at large and the Jewish community in particular.”

‘Sense of bias against Jews in Harvard campus ’

Asserting that Jewish students are scared and afraid to express their beliefs and concerns Ackman states, members of Harvard’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (OEDIB) are a concerns. They do not support Jewish, Asian and non-LGBTQIA white students.

“When antisemitism is widely prevalent on campus, and the DEI office – which “views diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging as the pathway to achieving inclusive excellence and fostering a campus culture where everyone can thrive” – does not welcome Jewish students, we have a serious problem. It is abundantly clear that the campus culture that is being fostered at Harvard today is not one where everyone is included, feels a sense of belonging, welcomes diversity, or is a place where “everyone can thrive,” the letter stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ackman alleges that Harvard’s failure to condemn the October 7 Hamas terror has only triggered a wave of anti-Israel attacks on its campus and the subsequent statements only shows the intend to blame Israeli community for the war and give them a sense that they are not deemed welcome nor worthy of protection by the University. The letter maintains that antisemitism is limited to a small group and the management’s inaction is see to be emboldening them.

Ackman's suggestions to Harvard President

Ackman seeks immediate suspension of students who allegedly physically assaulted the student. He also wants disciplinary action against students who chant hate slogans. They should review the messaging board and reach out to students who feel unsafe. They should evaluate OEDIB and monitor the task force results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vertika Kanaujia Vertika Kanaujia is Editor Audience Growth at Hindustan Times and oversees the website’s coverage of business news, health, technology and internet culture. She is a Chevening Scholar and a Columbia Journalism University Fellow. Vertika has been a journalist for more than 18 years. After starting her career as a business journalist in TV she has worked with various leading news channels. You can email her at vertika.kanaujia@htdigital.in....view detail