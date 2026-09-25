Has Ryker Lee been found? Latest update as tipster claimed spotting missing Arizona teen in barn loft

Social media users have been speculating about the whereabouts of missing Arizona teen Ryker Lee after a reported tip that he was spotted inside a neighbor's barn loft.

An anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing claiming that Arizona missing teen, Ryker Lee, was seen at a neighbor's barn loft. (Pima County Sheriff's Department )

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The anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing, which then informed YouTuber NickARPG520. According to reports circulating online, the tipster described themselves as a community member and claimed they saw Ryker in a neighbor's barn loft on September 23.

Rumors later spread online suggesting Ryker had been found, but those claims remain unverified.

The search for Ryker began after he disappeared from the Three Points area of Arizona. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home around 10 am Tuesday. He was reported missing shortly afterward.

Also read: Ryker Lee went missing in Pima County. What investigators found at teen's house was horrifying

Tip leads to speculation amongst social media users

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{{^usCountry}} A user on X shared an update about a tip that was left with the Voices of the missing. “Earlier an anonymous tip was submitted to Voices For The Missing, who notified YouTuber NickARPG520 of the tip. Nick then spoke with PCSD. The tipster, described as “someone in the community,” reported seeing Ryker Lee in a neighbor’s barn loft on September 23, reportedly appearing sickly. Unfortunately, Ryker was not found,” the user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X shared an update about a tip that was left with the Voices of the missing. “Earlier an anonymous tip was submitted to Voices For The Missing, who notified YouTuber NickARPG520 of the tip. Nick then spoke with PCSD. The tipster, described as “someone in the community,” reported seeing Ryker Lee in a neighbor’s barn loft on September 23, reportedly appearing sickly. Unfortunately, Ryker was not found,” the user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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After the tip was communicated to the authorities, another X account, TUCScanner, claimed that Ryker Lee may have been found. “MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD MAY HAVE BEEN FOUND** #FindRykerLee. We are receiving reports that the missing 15-year-old may have been located near the Three Points area," the post read.

Another user David Bies, from Tucson, also quoted the post and wrote, “Seeing chatter that Ryker Lee may have been found, but PCSD hasn’t confirmed anything. People in @TUCscanner’s thread are claiming deputies are waiting on a warrant — still unconfirmed.”

However, authorities have not confirmed those claims or released details about any specific property being searched. Investigators continue to rely on verified information as they work to locate Ryker.

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) also said Thursday in an X post that the search for Ryker remains active. Deputies and search teams are continuing ground and air operations and are conducting door-to-door checks in the surrounding area.

Also read: Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area

Parents arrested as investigation uncovers alleged abuse

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Ryker is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. PCSD has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ryker because he has a medical condition that requires medication.

The search for Ryker also led investigators to uncover allegations of child abuse involving his family. His mother, Danielle Lee-Sharp, 39, and stepfather, Michael Menzie, 43, were arrested after finding signs of abuse in the house.

Authorities alleged that Ryker had been kept inside a small, padlocked room in an RV without running water, restroom facilities or air conditioning before his disappearance. Investigators also said his two younger siblings, aged eight and 10, were living in unsafe conditions inside the main house.

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The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of Ryker’s siblings following the investigation. Police said Lee-Sharp and Menzie face three counts of child abuse.