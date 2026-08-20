Hayden Panettiere death update: What did her ex Brian Hickerson give police in a ‘bag of medications’?

Hayden Panettiere’s death is being investigated after the actress was found unresponsive at a South Carolina home on August 16. A police report says her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson was at the residence and handed officers a bag containing medication Panettiere had been taking. The names of the medicines were redacted in the report, so authorities have not publicly identified what was inside. Panettiere was 36. Police have said the preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, while the official cause and manner of death remain pending as further testing is completed.

What was found in Hayden Panettiere’s medication bag?

Hayden Panettiere’s ex Brian Hickerson handed police a bag of her medications, adding a new detail to the ongoing death investigation.. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (AFP)

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According to the police report obtained by Fox News Digital, Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the Greenville, South Carolina, residence when Panettiere was found unresponsive. The brothers called 911, and emergency workers tried to revive her.

The report says Hickerson showed an officer a bag of medication that Panettiere had allegedly been taking. However, the report does not name the medicines. Those details are redacted, so specific drugs cannot be identified from the document.

PEOPLE reported that dispatch audio around the emergency included officials discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest.” That does not establish an official cause of death. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found “no signs of trauma” that would have contributed to her death.

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Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest at about 1:51pm on August 16, according to the Greenville Police Department and coroner’s office. Emergency medical workers started advanced cardiac life support, but the efforts were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.

Narcan, a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose, was also reportedly found at the scene, according to PEOPLE. Its presence alone does not confirm that an opioid caused Panettiere’s death.

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The coroner’s office has said the cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and additional studies. Toxicology testing is expected to provide more information. Until those results are available, claims about a specific drug or overdose remain unconfirmed.

Hickerson has not been accused of being involved in Panettiere’s death. The police report records his presence at the home and his handover of the medication bag, but it does not establish that he caused or contributed to her death.

Also Read: When and why did Neutrogena allegedly fire Hayden Panettiere? Boycott calls emerge after her death

What did Brian Hickerson say about Hayden Panettiere?

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Panettiere and Hickerson first met in 2018 and had an on-and-off relationship that later became tied to domestic violence cases. Hickerson was arrested in connection with allegations involving Panettiere and eventually pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring her.

Panettiere later spoke publicly about the abuse. In a statement reported by PEOPLE, she said, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with