Here's the US city named best place to retire for 2024, and it's not hotspots like Daytona Beach or Tampa

Pennsylvania has featured on the top of the list of best places to retire in the United States for 2024. The capital Harrisburg beat popular places like Daytona Beach, Tampa and Sarasota, and topped the list.

Pennsylvania has featured on the top of the list of best places to retire in the United States for 2024 (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Data from as many as 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country was reviewed by a new report from US News & World. The report assessed which city provided the best services, most affordable housing and a great range of activities to residents.

“The great outdoors are easily accessible in Harrisburg – Pennsylvania's capital. Bikers and runners take in the scenery of the Susquehanna River on the trails of Riverfront Park, which also hosts many of the metro area's annual festivals and events. Residents also enjoy hiking the famous Appalachian Trail or camping and mountain biking in the many nearby state parks and forests,” the report states.

The median price for a house last recorded at $223,842, which is more than $160,000 cheaper than the national average. New residents can expect temperatures of 32F in the winter. In the warmer months, 73F can be expected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Older residents prefer to settle away from the residential areas of Camp Hill, Hershey or Mechanicsburg. However, the younger population prefers staying in Harrisburg's city centre because of its nightlife and restaurants.

Further, the crime rate in the city is lower than metro areas in the US that are similarly sized.

“This city is within easy driving distance of Amish country, Gettysburg National Military Park and Hersheypark – with its amusement park, concert series and The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, famous for its chocolate treatments. Big-city weekend getaways are also there for the taking; New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are a few hours away by car,” the report says.

“While Harrisburg isn't necessarily regarded as affluent, it has a more affordable housing market and a lower cost of living than many of the East Coast's larger metro areas,” it adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!