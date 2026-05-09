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Hezbollah says launched missiles, drones at military bases in Israel

Hezbollah says launched missiles, drones at military bases in Israel

Published on: May 09, 2026 02:03 am IST
AFP |
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Hezbollah said it launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south, where Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed on Friday.

Hezbollah says launched missiles, drones at military bases in Israel

Israel has kept up its attacks in Lebanon despite a truce agreed last month, and its strike on the capital's southern suburbs on Wednesday its first there in nearly a month killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

In a statement, Hezbollah said a salvo of missiles targeted a base south of the Israeli city of Nahariya "in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, the targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs and the attacks that affected villages and civilians in southern Lebanon".

Hours later, the Iran-backed group announced it had launched a swarm of drones at another base in northern Israel, saying they too were in response to the Israeli attacks.

Air raid sirens had sounded in several cities in Israel's north during the first attack, according to the Israeli military, though it did not immediately comment on the second.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, claimed several attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The terms of the ceasefire announced by the US State Department allow Israel to act against imminent or ongoing attacks.

- Upcoming talks -

The latest attacks came as Lebanon and Israel, officially at war since 1948, were set to hold direct negotiations in Washington next week.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with delegation chief Simon Karam on Friday ahead of his departure to the US, giving him "directives outlining Lebanon's firm positions regarding the negotiations".

Lebanon and Israel's US ambassadors had previously met twice in Washington over the past weeks, in an attempt to end the war that started when Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2.

Hezbollah is strongly opposed to the direct talks, calling them a "sin" and urging Beirut to withdraw.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,750 people in Lebanon since March 2, including dozens since the ceasefire was announced.

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib told reporters in Beirut that since the start of the war on March 2, the 27-member bloc has provided 100 million euros in aid and sent six planes carrying humanitarian aid, with a seventh expected on Saturday.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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