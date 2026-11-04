Hispanic voters, Iran war: How Democrats swept top Texas races for the first time in decades

Democrats have made a historic breakthrough in Texas, winning two major statewide elections and ending the Republican Party's decades-long hold on its top political offices. The victories were reportedly driven in part by a shift among Hispanic voters and growing dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, immigration and the war on Iran. Track live updates

Democratic US Senate candidate and Texas State Representative James Talarico reacts after his victory in the US midterm elections. (REUTERS)

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In the November 3 midterm elections, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate race, while Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican governor Greg Abbott to become the next governor of Texas. Hinojosa will also make history as the state's first Latina governor.

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Texas has been a Republican stronghold for decades. Democrats last won a US Senate election in the state in 1988, while the last Democratic governor, Ann Richards, left office in 1995. The victories also came as Democrats made significant gains among Hispanic voters, particularly in South Texas, where Republicans had made considerable advances during the 2024 presidential election.

Deep Dive Which Texas statewide races did Democrats win in the 2026 midterms? James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in the US Senate race, and Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott to become governor. Hinojosa became Texas’ first Latina governor. Why did Hispanic voters help Democrats win in Texas? Democrats made gains among Hispanic voters, particularly in South Texas. The article links the shift to concerns about rising prices and the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement measures, as well as strong Latino turnout. How did the Iran war and fuel prices affect the Texas midterm results? The war and higher fuel prices added to concerns about household costs and the economy. Voter frustration with the war, high prices and Trump’s economic handling contributed to Democratic gains, according to the article.

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Hispanic voters play a key role

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest factors behind the Democratic victories was the shift among Hispanic voters, particularly in the southern part of Texas along the US-Mexico border, according to an analysis by Axios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest factors behind the Democratic victories was the shift among Hispanic voters, particularly in the southern part of Texas along the US-Mexico border, according to an analysis by Axios. {{/usCountry}}

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Early results showed Democratic candidates making strong gains in Cameron, Hidalgo and Webb counties, all of which have large Hispanic populations. In Cameron County, James Talarico was leading by 38 percentage points, despite Trump having won the county by six points in 2024. Talarico was also ahead by 47 points in Hidalgo County and 49 points in Webb County.

The shift was linked to concerns over rising prices and the Trump administration's immigration enforcement measures. Hispanic voters were reportedly among those affected by the administration's tougher approach to immigration.

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Hector Sanchez Barba, president and CEO of the voting group Mi Familia Vota, told Axios: "This is what happens when you mess with the Latino community. We are sending a clear message."

Voto Latino Executive Director Beatriz Lopez attributed the Democratic victories to strong Latino turnout, driven by affordability concerns and opposition to Trump's immigration policies, Reuters reported. The organisation registered around 400,000 voters in Texas during the election cycle.

Axios also cited early NBC News exit poll findings showing that 43% of Latino voters identified as Democrats, compared with 39% in 2024. Republican identification among the group fell from 29% to 27%.

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Hinojosa had made an effort to focus her campaign on issues affecting ordinary families rather than allowing the contest to be dominated by cultural and political divisions. "We are as Texan and American as anyone," she told Reuters in a July interview, adding that Latino families were also feeling the economic pressure.

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Iran war and fuel prices add to Trump's problems

The US war on Iran was another major issue in the midterm elections, particularly because of its impact on fuel prices and household expenses. Democrats blamed Trump's bombardment and tariff policies for adding to the financial pressure on American families. Higher gasoline prices became a major concern as voters struggled with the cost of living.

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Reuters, in its analysis of the election results, reported that frustration over the Iran war, high prices and Trump's handling of the economy contributed to the Democratic gains in traditionally Republican areas.

The president had won the 2024 election on promises to control inflation and improve the economy. The war and higher fuel costs became important points of criticism during the midterm campaign.

Nearly nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a crucial or major factor in their voting decision, as per Reuters.

ALSO READ | Trump's party loses Congress; Democrats seize House, Senate in historic midterm sweep

Who won in Texas?

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Democrats also made gains in the US House of Representatives, one of the two chambers of the US Congress. According to the Associated Press, they had won 11 of the 20 Texas district races called at the time, compared with nine Republican victories. Eighteen of the state’s 38 races were still uncalled.

The Democratic winners included Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Bobby Pulido, Veronica Escobar, Christian Menefee, Joaquin Castro, Henry Cuellar, Sylvia Garcia, Frederick Haynes, Colin Allred, Vicente Gonzalez and Greg Casar.

The AP later called two more races for Democrats: Katy Padilla Stout in District 23 and Johnny Garcia in District 35. Pulido defeated incumbent Monica De La Cruz in District 15, while Garcia beat Carlos De La Cruz in District 35. Padilla Stout won after Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales withdrew from the race.

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Republicans had won the other nine called contests, including races for Nathaniel Moran, Ronny Jackson, August Pfluger, Randy Weber, Tom Sell, Mark Teixeira, John Carter, Brandon Gill and Pat Fallon.