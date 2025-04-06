Hitler, George Washington spotted at anti-Trump 'Hands Off' protests, photos surface

Millions of people took to the streets on Saturday, April 5, to protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk across states and globally. Organised by a pro-democracy movement, demonstrators said they are protesting in response to a “hostile takeover” and attack on American rights and freedoms, according to CNN. During the massive ‘Hands Off’ rallies, protesters were seen carrying placards with images of Adolf Hitler and former President George Washington, photos that have surfaced show. Hitler, George Washington spotted at anti-Trump 'Hands Off' protests (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP, REUTERS)

‘You’re not challenging power—you’re borrowing its tactics’

An X post shows a demonstrator carrying a placard with a cartoon of Hitler pointing at the word ‘MAGA,’ with the phrase ‘Worked beautifully in 1933’ written beside it. ChicagoJewishAlliance, which shared the photo, said the photo is a “caricature of Elon Musk in a MAGA hat, drawn as Hitler.”

The X post is captioned, “Here’s the thing: You don’t need to love Elon to spot the irony. Comparing tech CEOs to genocidal fascists isn’t the radical act some seem to think it is. It’s lazy. It’s loud. And it erases history in the name of performance. This isn’t left vs. right. It’s not about Elon. It’s about what we’re willing to flatten, trivialize, and distort in the name of “the cause.” When everyone’s Hitler, no one is. And when Holocaust imagery becomes your meme aesthetic, you’re not challenging power—you’re borrowing its tactics.”

The caption added, “This isn’t edgy. It’s exhausted. If your activism needs to cosplay as the Third Reich to make a point, maybe it’s time to rethink the point.”

Other photos show demonstrators holding a photo of former President Washington while attending the protest. One of the placards with Washington’s photo is captioned, “Trump-MAGA what are you doing to my democracy of 2 ½ centuries!”

Holding a placard with an image of former President George Washington, a demonstrator attends a "Hands Off" protest (REUTERS)

More than 1,400 “Hands Off!” mass-action protests were staged across the country – at state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, Social Security’s headquarters, parks and city halls. The protesters are demanding “an end to this billionaire power grab.” “Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services – this moment is for you,” the event flyers state. “We are setting out to build a massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis.”