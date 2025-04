A startling moment from the Oval Office is making waves after former President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic telling El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, “The homegrowns are next.” The comment was captured in a rough video posted by journalist Aaron Rupar on social media.

