Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
Sen Van Hollen threatens Trump admn over ‘wrongfully’ deported Maryland man to El Salvador: ‘If Kilmar is not home by…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 15, 2025 12:10 AM IST

Chris Van Hollen has requested an urgent meeting with El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele to discuss the case of wrongfully” deported Maryland man.

While El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele has refused to send back the “wrongfully” deported Maryland man to the US during his meeting with Donald Trump at the Oval office, Senator Chris Van Hollen has requested an urgent meeting with him. The senator wants to get involved in Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's case.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) disclosed that he has met with Garcia's wife, mother, and brother, who are “extremely worried” about his health and safety.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a press statement, Van Hollen mentions that Prince George's County resident Garcia was wrongfully deported without following the proper procedures. He was imprisoned in a maximum-security facility in El Salvador after being falsely accused of belonging to the MS-13 gang.

The US Supreme Court recently determined that the Trump administration must “facilitate” his return. However, the court did not set a deadline.

“Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia should never have been abducted and illegally deported, and the courts have made clear: the Administration must bring him home, now. However, since the Trump Administration appears to be ignoring these court mandates, we need to take additional action,” Van Hollen wrote in the letter to Milena Mayorga, the ambassador of El Salvador.

“That's why I've requested to meet with President Bukele during his trip to the United States, and – if Kilmar is not home by midweek – I plan to travel to El Salvador this week to check on his condition and discuss his release.”

He further disclosed that he has met with Garcia's wife, mother, and brother, who are “extremely worried” about his health and safety.

Meanwhile, the President of El Salvador stated Monday that his nation has “no basis” for Garcia's repatriation. He is an El Salvadorian citizen, according to the United States, and they are unable to legally remove him.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
