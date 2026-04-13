Horace schools on lockdown: What's happening in North Dakota?

Three schools in Horace, North Dakota, are on lockdown as of Monday morning. The affected schools are Horace Elementary, Heritage Middle School, and Horace High School.

Email to parents

Three schools in Horace, ND, have been placed on lockdown.(Unsplash)

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According to Valley News Live, the West Fargo Public Schools administrative team emailed parents and guardians shortly after 10 a.m., notifying them of the lockdown and confirming that all students and staff are safe inside their buildings.

The email read:

"Parents/Guardians of learners at Horace Elementary, Heritage Middle, and Horace High,

At the request of law enforcement, all three schools within the City of Horace are currently on lockdown in response to an active community situation. When a school is in lockdown, that means that no one is allowed in or out of the building until the "all clear" is given by law enforcement.

All learners and staff are currently safe inside their schools. We will provide updates as we receive them from law enforcement."

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{{^usCountry}} The exact reason for the police activity has not yet been disclosed. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exact reason for the police activity has not yet been disclosed. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report a heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report a heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One witness wrote on Facebook, "I work off of 13th ave and 9th Street in West Fargo. Every cop was flying down the road going south right before 10am this morning. Crazy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One witness wrote on Facebook, "I work off of 13th ave and 9th Street in West Fargo. Every cop was flying down the road going south right before 10am this morning. Crazy." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "An incident happened between construction workers in the parking lot of the middle school. Everyone is safe inside the school. Waiting on the all clear." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "An incident happened between construction workers in the parking lot of the middle school. Everyone is safe inside the school. Waiting on the all clear." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "Scary! There were a ton of cops flyinggg down veterans this morning I thought something was happening at Sheyenne! Hope everything is okay." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "Scary! There were a ton of cops flyinggg down veterans this morning I thought something was happening at Sheyenne! Hope everything is okay." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "There are cops blocking each road going into the schools. They are everywhere out here. It would be nice to know what’s going on. Especially with our kids in there. Plus we live out here too. Do the people that live here need to be sheltering as well since it says a community situation?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "There are cops blocking each road going into the schools. They are everywhere out here. It would be nice to know what’s going on. Especially with our kids in there. Plus we live out here too. Do the people that live here need to be sheltering as well since it says a community situation?" {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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