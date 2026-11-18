Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have taken an early step towards a series of investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration, issuing document preservation notices to members of the President’s family and several senior government officials.

Democrats have issued preservation notices to Trump relatives and officials as they prepare possible congressional inquiries. (File Photo/Reuter)

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Representative Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s leading Democrat, sent letters to 13 people on Wednesday, instructing them to retain documents and communications that could become relevant to future congressional inquiries. The move signals how Democrats intend to use their investigative powers if they regain control of the committee in January.

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Those receiving letters include Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Other recipients include former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Allegations of conflicts of interest and misconduct

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{{^usCountry}} The notices cover several areas of concern, including alleged financial conflicts of interest involving the Trump family, possible misconduct within the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notices cover several areas of concern, including alleged financial conflicts of interest involving the Trump family, possible misconduct within the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

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Letters sent to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Kushner focus on their business activities and potential financial benefits arising from their connections to the presidency.

In correspondence addressed to Trump's two eldest sons, Garcia accused them of pursuing business interests that may have enabled them to profit from their father's position.

also Read: Jeffrey Epstein’s brother releases disturbing autopsy photos, demands ‘true homicide' probe amid new forensic claims

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“Oversight Democrats have been investigating the potential corruption, self-dealing, and abuses of power that have funnelled billions of dollars to the Trump family as Americans struggle with rising costs,” the letters stated, as per FOX News.

They further alleged that the brothers had engaged in business activities that appeared to allow them to “personally profit from your father’s presidency on a massive scale and at the expense of the American people”.

Separate notices sent to former ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and Noem concern allegations of misconduct and financial conflicts. Meanwhile, Vance and Blanche are being asked to preserve material connected to the administration's handling of Epstein-related files and allegations that officials attempted to conceal information while managing the political consequences.

Garcia signals wider Congressional scrutiny

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Garcia, who is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight Committee if Democrats take control, said the planned investigations would establish the basis for legislative action.

“These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans,” he said, adding that “this is just the beginning”.

The letters also went to Catherine Townsend, chief executive of the Trust for the National Mall, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and the warden of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, identified as Tanisha.

Importantly, the notices do not currently compel recipients to hand over documents or provide testimony. Their immediate purpose is to ensure that potentially relevant records are not destroyed ahead of possible formal investigations and subpoenas.

Tensions between Democrats and the Trump administration

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The move comes amid growing tensions between congressional Democrats and the White House over the prospect of investigations into Trump's family and administration.

White House counsel Will Scharf recently warned Garcia that efforts to intimidate executive branch officials could have legal consequences. Trump, meanwhile, has described the Democrats' investigative demands as “extortion at the highest level”. The president and his family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing concerning their business dealings.

The dispute has also taken a wider legal dimension. US Attorney Aaron Reitz of the Southern District of Texas recently sent document preservation requests to Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Elissa Slotkin over potential congressional investigations involving Trump-linked individuals and businesses.

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Reitz referred to federal criminal statutes 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 and 242, which address interference with constitutional rights. The provisions concern conspiracy to deprive individuals of protected rights and the wilful deprivation of such rights by someone acting under colour of law.

Together, the competing preservation demands highlight an increasingly confrontational political and legal battle over the scope of congressional oversight and the use of government investigative powers.