House passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent – what is the Sunshine Protection Act?

The US House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, a bill that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent across most of the United States and eliminate the twice-yearly clock changes.

The US House has approved the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would end the twice-yearly clock changes by making daylight saving time permanent. (Unsplash)

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The legislation cleared the House in a 308-117 bipartisan vote but still requires Senate approval before it can become law. If enacted, Americans in most states would no longer move their clocks forward in spring or back in autumn. Instead, daylight saving time would remain in effect throughout the year.

President Donald Trump has publicly backed the proposal, calling the current practice of changing clocks twice a year “ridiculous.” He has repeatedly endorsed permanent daylight saving time. In a social media post in May, he said Americans preferred "a longer, brighter day" and described changing clocks twice each year as outdated.

Florida Republicans, including Representatives Vern Buchanan, Anna Paulina Luna and Gus Bilirakis, have led the latest push for the legislation.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Daylight saving time 2026: When does it start and end? Which states don't change clocks? What is the Sunshine Protection Act? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Daylight saving time 2026: When does it start and end? Which states don't change clocks? What is the Sunshine Protection Act? {{/usCountry}}

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The House vote followed years of debate over whether the United States should eliminate seasonal clock changes. Congress last modified daylight saving time in 2005, extending the period by several weeks through the Energy Policy Act. Before that, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 established nationwide rules governing time changes, while the Standard Time Act of 1918 created federal oversight of time zones.

The new bill would amend current federal law to establish permanent daylight saving time nationwide. Under existing rules, most states switch to daylight saving time in March and return to standard time in November.

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If the permanent daylight saving time proposal passes the Senate, clocks would no longer revert to standard time in November; however, states that do not currently observe year-round daylight saving time or that choose to adopt permanent standard time before the law's modification may choose to opt out.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, and others continue to oppose the bill. Permanent daylight saving time, according to Cotton, would force kids in many regions of the nation to attend school in the dark and cause extremely late winter sunrises.

Also read: Think losing just an hour of sleep is harmless? Longevity doctor explains how daylight saving time affects your health

Americans remain divided

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Supporters say ending the twice-yearly clock changes would improve sleep, reduce workplace injuries and road accidents, and provide more evening daylight that could boost economic activity.

But critics argue permanent daylight saving time would delay winter sunrises, leaving children, commuters and outdoor workers traveling in darkness. In some regions, the sun would not rise until nearly 9 am during the winter.

Some people would appreciate that the shift would cause sunsets to occur an hour later in the Midwest's cold winter, but it would also result in later sunrises, which could pose a risk to public safety.

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, has instead backed legislation to establish permanent standard time. She said morning light helps regulate the body's internal clock and promotes alertness, while darker evenings naturally prepare the body for sleep.