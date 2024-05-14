How to access GPT-4o? OpenAI's free, faster, and enhanced version

OpenAI ha launched ChatGPT-4o, a modified version of the ChatGPT-4 model that powers its flagship product, ChatGPT. The revised model "is much faster" and enhances "capabilities across text, vision, and audio," OpenAI CTO Mira Murati stated in a livestream announcement on Monday. It will be free for all users, and paying users will continue to "have up to five times the capacity limits" of free users, according to Murati. ChatGPT Plus and Team users can select GPT-4o from the drop-down menu at the top of the page.(ChatGPT)

What is GPT-4o?

GPT-4o is OpenAI's new flagship model that can reason across audio, vision, and text in real time. It is intended to be freely available to all users.

GPT-4o is set to be available to anyone with an OpenAI API account and can be used in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, or Batch API. This model also supports function calls and the JSON mode, and one can also get started with the Playground.

Ways to access ChatGPT-4o in the API

According to OpenAI GPT-4o will be available in ChatGPT and the API as a text and vision model initially. Specifically, GPT-4o will be available in ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Team and in the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API.

Free-tier users will be automatically assigned to GPT-4o, with message restrictions subject to change based on current usage and demand. In instances where GPT-4o is unavailable, free-tier users will default to GPT-3.5. However, free-tier access comes with limitations on advanced communication features, including data analysis, file uploads, browsing, discovering and utilising GPTs, and vision capabilities.

Notably, GPT-4o offers sophisticated vision capabilities, enhancing the accuracy of uploaded photographs.

Free tier users can upgrade to Plus at any time by clicking on ChatGPT:

ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers get access to GPT-4 and GPT-4o on chatgpt.com, with a higher usage cap.

ChatGPT Plus and Team users can select GPT-4o from the drop-down menu at the top of the page.

After successfully paying $5 or more (use tier 1),one can access the GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, and GPT-4o models via the OpenAI API.

Starting May 13th, 2024, users with ChatGPT-4o Plus accounts can enjoy the enhanced capability of sending up to 80 messages every 3 hours, while those on ChatGPT-4 Plus accounts are allotted up to 40 messages within the same timeframe.

However, during peak hours, the limits may be adjusted to ensure accessibility for the widest user base. It's important to note that unused messages do not roll over; any unused portion within a given 3-hour period will not carry forward to the next cycle on either platform. Additionally, within ChatGPT Team workspaces, the message caps for both GPT-4 and GPT-4o are set higher compared to ChatGPT Plus accounts.