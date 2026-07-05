As the United States celebrates its 250th birthday today on July 4, fireworks displays are lighting up the skies across the country. While many people enjoy the celebrations, the loud explosions can be frightening for pets. According to the Oregon Humane Society, Independence Day is one of the busiest times of the year for lost dogs because fireworks can cause them to panic and run away.

Why fireworks scare pets

Here's how to help calm your pet during the July 4 fireworks. (Unsplash/ Representative image)

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Not all pets are scared of fireworks but enough of them are that July 4 is among the worst days of the year for dogs to go missing. The loud, abrupt noises can cause them to panic and run indiscriminately, getting lost or injured in the process.

It is recommended to keep your dogs securely indoors during fireworks displays for this reason.

Also Read: Where to watch July 4 fireworks today in NYC, Chicago, Houston, New Jersey and more

How to help calm your pet

According to Oregon Humane Society, a veterinarian can prescribe a sedative like Trazodone or Sileo, a medication specifically designed for noise-averse dogs. These can help with fireworks anxiety, though some dogs may still seem scared while also being somewhat out of it.

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{{^usCountry}} Compression garments designed to soothe noise-sensitive dogs, like the ThunderShirt and Happy Hoodie are another option. Many pet owners report good results with this method, though it doesn't work for every dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compression garments designed to soothe noise-sensitive dogs, like the ThunderShirt and Happy Hoodie are another option. Many pet owners report good results with this method, though it doesn't work for every dog. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Who is Patriot Front? The white nationalist group's logo, beliefs, and July 4 march through Capitol Hill

Other simple ways to reduce fireworks stress

According to the report, one method that worked better was reducing the sound of fireworks inside the house. Playing music loudly or using white noise from fans or air conditioners helped make the noise less noticeable. Staying in the basement also helped because it was farther away from the fireworks outside.

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Another way it to just simply leave the town, where there are no fireworks can be one of the best ways to keep them calm. Beaches may not be the best choice but going to a quiet wooded area is usually a better option.

It is worth considering the noise-sensitive creatures in your life, whether they be dogs, cats or even people.