...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hundreds of squatters protest Nepal govt's move to dismantle structures in Kathmandu

Hundreds of squatters protest Nepal govt's move to dismantle structures in Kathmandu

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:10 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kathmandu, Hundreds of landless squatters on Friday staged a demonstration protesting the Balendra Shah government's recent move to bulldoze their structures in various parts of the country, including in Kathmandu.

Hundreds of squatters protest Nepal govt's move to dismantle structures in Kathmandu

More than 3,500 structures belonging to landless squatters have been demolished by the federal government in Kathmandu and hundreds of other settlements since last month in different districts outside the capital city for beautification and environmental protection.

Nepal's Supreme Court on May 4 ordered the government to submit the details of procedures followed in demolishing squatters' settlements in the Kathmandu Valley.

On Friday, carrying empty plates and raising slogans demanding their right to live and housing, the protesters organised under the Joint Landless Squatters forum gathered at Maitighar Mandala in the heart of the capital city.

"End the displacement drive in the name of development," "Where will you wash the hands tainted with the blood of squatters?," "Give us justice, not displacement," were the slogans raised and captions of the placards on the occasion.

In a related development, people protested the notice circulated by Kshireshwor Municipality of Dhanusha district in Madhes Province, to vacate the public land occupied by squatters in that area.

The protesters blocked the Janakpur-Dhalkebar road section in Kshireshwor by burning motor tyres, according to Nepalkhabar online newsportal.

Likewise, in Butawal, hundreds of landless squatters organised anti-government demonstrations shouting slogans like "Stop terrorising people with dozer," "Down with Balen Government," and "Don't evict landless people," reported Setopati online news portal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kathmandu eviction
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Hundreds of squatters protest Nepal govt's move to dismantle structures in Kathmandu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.