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Hundreds rally in south Beirut suburbs in support of Iran, allies

Hundreds rally in south Beirut suburbs in support of Iran, allies

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 01:36 am IST
AFP |
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Hundreds of people rallied on Wednesday evening in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, in support of Iran and its allies in the Middle East war, AFP correspondents said.

Hundreds rally in south Beirut suburbs in support of Iran, allies

The rally came despite the ongoing war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, with Israel pounding south and east Lebanon daily and still occasionally striking Beirut's southern suburbs, known locally as Dahiyeh, most recently on Sunday.

AFP correspondents said hundreds of people including many women and children were at the rally, some waving Hezbollah or Iranian flags.

Some held images of Iranian leaders, including the current supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 at the start of the Middle East war.

Others held images of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs in September 2024 during a previous round of hostilities.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 with rocket fire at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israel has responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion.

Tehran insists a halt to the wider Middle East conflict must include a ceasefire in Lebanon, and it launched missiles at Israel on Sunday in response to Israel bombing Beirut's southern suburbs earlier that day, sparking Israeli strikes on Iran before both sides halted their fire.

Iran has warned it will resume attacks on Israel if the latter keeps striking Lebanon.

lg/jfx

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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