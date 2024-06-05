 Hunter Biden called stepmom Jill Biden ‘vindictive moron’ in explosive 2018 texts - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hunter Biden called stepmom Jill Biden ‘vindictive moron’ in explosive 2018 texts

BySumanti Sen
Jun 05, 2024 12:36 PM IST

In the texts that have now been revealed, Hunter Biden unleashed a rant against Jill Biden after she asked him to go for treatment for his addiction.

Explosive 2018 texts revealed that Hunter Biden called his stepmother Jill Biden a "vindictive moron.” Joe Biden’s son is now under trial for three felonies stemming from a 2018 firearm purchase. At the time, he was reportedly addicted to crack cocaine.

Hunter Biden called stepmom Jill Biden ‘vindictive moron’ (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Hunter Biden called stepmom Jill Biden ‘vindictive moron’ (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In the texts that have now been revealed, Hunter unleashed a rant against Jill after she asked him to go for treatment for his addiction. Hunter made some of the remarks during a text exchange with his late brother Beau Biden’s wife, Hallie Biden. Hunter and Hallie once had a short romantic relationship.

What are the texts that were discovered in Hunter Biden’s laptop?

"F--k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled ct as you," Hunter told Hallie during the fallout of their affair. Hunter also admitted that he sent a message to James Biden, his uncle, calling Jill a "f--king moron, a vindictive moron,” the Express US reported.

The Sun reported that these texts were found on an iPhone backed up on the first son’s laptop.

Hunter sent texts to his uncle talking about his intellectual superiority over Jill. "And you do know the drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you're a shut grammar teacher that wouldn't survive one class in an Ivy graduate program," he claimed. "So go f--- yourself Jill let's all agree I don't like you anymore than you like me.”

Hunter told his uncle that he felt neglected by his father during his rehab stints. At the time, Joe Biden was the vice president. "Literally has never come to one never actually called me while in rehab," Hunter said. "So that's a little insane."

The jury selection and opening statements of the trial were attended by the First Lady. Hunter’s trial took place in Delaware.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
