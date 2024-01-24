Hunter Biden's lawyer, Kevin Morris, invokes privilege 17 times in high-stakes deposition

In a recent deposition, Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris found himself in the spotlight as he invoked attorney-client privilege a whopping 17 times, dodging questions about his dealings with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, centre, with attorneys Kevin Morris, left, and Abbe Lowell, right, during a House Oversight Committee markup on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The House Judiciary and Oversight committees are expected to recommend that the president's son be held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)

Early representation sparks frequent privilege invocations

Morris began representing Hunter Biden just a week after the December 2019 California fundraiser for Joe Biden. This early representation became Morris' ticket to frequently invoking attorney-client privilege and avoiding questions about Hunter's affairs.

Morris and the mysterious Skaneateles acquisition

Morris faced scrutiny when questioned about acquiring Hunter's company, Skaneateles, and initially tried to hide behind attorney-client privilege. However, he later revealed he saw it as a sound investment, despite initial confusion about the company's nature.

Morris: A "virtual general counsel" for Hunter Biden

Morris defended his extensive attorney-client privilege claims, stating he's like a "general counsel" in Hunter's "virtual corporation," overseeing various aspects of the first son's affairs.

Legal group raises concerns: A possible violation of California Bar rules

America First Legal filed a complaint against Morris, alleging a potential violation of California Bar rules, specifically rule 1.8.5(a), which prohibits lawyers from paying a client's personal or business expenses.

Millions in loans: A contradiction to Bar Rules

Despite the complaint, Morris confirmed he loaned Hunter millions of dollars from 2020 to 2024, raising eyebrows and contradicting California Bar rules.

Political motivations or just business?

Morris insists his help was not politically motivated, despite being a Democratic donor. However, previous reports suggest his concerns about Hunter's tax debts were intertwined with political risks, as highlighted in a crisis meeting at Morris' home.

Political risk and urgency: Emails reveal the truth

Evidence from IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler shed light on a late January "crisis meeting" where Morris expressed concerns about the political risk of failing to file Hunter's tax returns on time. Urgent emails revealed the pressure Morris felt, referencing personal and political risks.