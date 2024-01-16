House Republicans reveal plan to issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden in coming weeks

House Republicans will once again subpoena US President Joe Biden' son Hunter Biden after he agreed to give testimony to Congress if the House Oversight and Judiciary committees issue new summons. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden(AP)

In a letter to Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said they would be like to subpoena him a second time if that meant his cooperation in their investigation.

"The committees welcome Mr. Biden’s newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena," the letter said.

"Although the Committee’s subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden’s appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks," it added.

Hunter disobeyed a congressional subpoena last month in order to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who are looking into his financial dealings. He maintained he would only testify in public, arguing that information from closed-door testimony can be selectively leaked and manipulated.

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say,” he said outside the Capitol in a rare public statement. “What are they afraid of? I am here.”

Hunter Biden ready to sit for deposition with new subpoena

As a result, the GOP members have drafted a resolution placing him in contempt of Congress.

Demands for a deposition were deemed "invalid" by his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, because the House did not formally vote to approve an impeachment inquiry until December. However, Hunter Biden made a U-turn on Friday.

“You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition. We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf,” Lowell’s letter to the committee chairs said.

Reacting to it, James Comer and Jim Jordan said: “We are heartened by the shift from Hunter Biden’s legal team”. However, they added that he must comply with their subpoena.

“For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation,” the statement read.

Republicans have been pursuing an impeachment probe to link President Joe Biden to his son's business dealings. However, they have not yet been able to find evidence that Joe Biden is guilty of any misconduct.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

The White House has labeled the entire process as a “partisan smear campaign” that Republicans are pursuing further with “despite the fact that members of their own party have admitted there is no evidence to support impeaching President Biden.”