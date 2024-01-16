Joe Biden calls Trump a 'clear' Republican frontrunner after landslide Iowa win, makes fundraising appeal

US President Joe Biden on Monday acknowledged that Donald Trump was the "clear front runner" to be the Republican candidate in the presidential elections after his landslide victory in Iowa. He also urged his supporters to donate to his campaign in the wake of Trump's win. GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden(AP)

“Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point,” Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He termed the 2024 White House race as "you and me" versus the "extreme Maga Republicans".

“But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow,” POTUS added, attaching a link to a fundraising page.

Trump won 51% of the vote of registered Republican voters in the party’s first primary caucus in Iowa. With this victory, Trump solidifies his hold on the Grand Old Party and establishes favorable circumstances for a potential rematch with Biden.

Trump takes stage for victory speech after Iowa win

In his Iowa caucus victory speech in Des Moines, Trump called on US citizens to "come together" and support him. He also congratulated his top rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, saying they performed well.

"I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good time together. We're all having a good time together," Trump said.

He highlighted that his priority will be to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and oversee the mass deportation of illegal immigrants if he secures the second term in the White House.

"We have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good thing. It's a very bad thing. I think it's a group of people that's probably larger in number than New York state," he said.

Ramaswamy drops out of WH race, backs Trump for ‘next US president’

After finishing fourth in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Trump stressing that the nation needed an America-First patriot in the White House.

Indian-American biotech entrepreneur congratulated Trump on his victory and said that he would attend a rally with him in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country,” he said in a post on X.