‘I like Trump but..’, Ahead of Iowa Caucus, gloves off for Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has warned voters not to fall into his rivals' “trap.” In the final hours ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy took to social media to take a shot at his opponents, Trump and Nikki Haley. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy warns voters against Trump and Haley

In an X, formerly Twitter post on Monday, Ramaswamy warned netizens against throwing away their votes in favour of his opponents. “I’ve defended Trump at every step & respect him immensely. You won’t hear me attacking him,” he wrote.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“I’m asking for your vote tonight because I believe it’s the right thing for our country. We cannot walk into the other side’s trap & watch the puppet masters quietly trot Nikki into power,” Ramaswamy added.

The post was in response to Trump's criticism of Ramaswamy, which read, “A vote for Vivek is a wasted vote. I like Vivek, but he played it too “cute” with us. Caucus tonight, vote for Donald J. Trump, build up the numbers!!! In November, we must take our very troubled nation — a nation in decline — back from crooked Joe Biden and the radical left democrats and thugs who are destroying it. MAGA!!!”

Ramaswamy addresses Trump's rants

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Ramaswamy addressed the former US president's brutal remarks on the social media platform Truth Social. “Well, I didn't get thrown anywhere, but I think there might have been an attempt to do that,” he said.

“I took it in a lighthearted way, but the truth is that people have to have their heads stuck in the snow not to see what's happening on the ground here. I know the mainstream media is ignoring it, but there has been a massive surge here late in the process,” Ramaswamy added.

‘That's the American Dream’

Ramaswamy shared a clip of his Fox News interview on X, along with a lengthy message explaining his “American Dream.” “I’m a businessman, not a politician,” he wrote. “My parents came to this country 40 years ago with no money, and I’ve gone on to found multibillion dollar companies. I did it while getting married to my wife Apoorva and raising our two sons. That’s the American Dream.”

“For a long time, we conservatives have been running *from* something. Now is our moment to start running *to* something. To our vision of what it means to be an American,” Ramaswamy added in his X post ahead of the Iowa caucuses.