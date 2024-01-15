Donald Trump shares bizarre Biblical video claiming ‘God made him’ to be America’s ‘caretaker’; Watch

As the race to the White House begins with Republican voters gear up to participate in the year's first caucus in Iowa caucuses, former US President Donald Trump posted an eerie video of himself appearing to declare that he is God's chosen representative on earth to restore America's prosperity. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

The former president shared a fan-made clip that portrays him as a messiah figure. The three-minute video, which was posted to Truth Social on Sunday night, even seems to take a subtle dig at former US first lady Melania Trump.

It begins with grainy footage of an LP playing a record player. A preacher then narrates what appears to be an old sermon, saying, “And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' Thus, God sent us Trump...”

The video further talks about the former US president being created to “fight the Marxists”. The voiceover then states that he was sent on the Earth to "call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as a serpent's”.

“God said I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump,” the voiceover says.

“I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild," it adds.

'God made Trump' video includes a jibe at Melania

In the video, “God” complains about Trump's wife, Melania Trump, enjoying lunch with her girlfriends.

“Somebody to ruffle the feathers, tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum, come home hungry, have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon – and mean it. So God gave us Trump.”

The bizarre video then claims God wanted somebody who “had the courage to set foot in North Korea” and create more American jobs, secure the southern border and build the US military and “fight the system all day”.

“I need somebody who can shape an axe but wield a sword, who had the courage to set foot in North Korea, who can make money from the tar of the sand, turn liquid to gold, who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation, will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon and then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump,” it continues.

Trump expected to emerge victorious in Iowa caucus

As the primary season finally begins in the Midwest on Monday, it is evident that Trump is trying to win over the conservative evangelical Christian community in America with this video.

It is widely predicted that Trump will prevail over his rivals former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucuses.

According to NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, Trump gets first-choice support from 48% of likely Republican caucus-goers, followed by Haley (20%), DeSantis (6%) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (8%).

Meanwhile, MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) as she arrived in Iowa to back Trump.

“I’m here in Iowa, the snow and sub-zero temps won’t stop my SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP! It’s time to show up, be safe, and deliver Iowa for President Trump in HISTORIC fashion! See you at the caucus at 6:30pm tomorrow night!” she wrote.