Emergency crews rush to White House after 911 caller claims residence on fire, someone trapped inside

On Monday morning, fire engines and ambulances descended upon the White House after a caller told 911 dispatchers that there was a fire at the residence and someone was trapped inside. US President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David when the call came. FILE - A firetruck is parked outside of the White House in Washington, Dec. 19, 2007. A fake 911 call that the White House was on fire sent emergency vehicles to the complex Monday morning. President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David at the time. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(AP)

As soon as the call was received, 13 units from D.C.'s emergency and fire services were dispatched to the White House. But it was quickly discovered that the call was a false alarm. The dangerous 'swatting' fad that is sweeping the nation now seems to have targetted the White House as its latest victim.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Fire engines and other emergency vehicles responded to a report just after 7 a.m. that the White House was ablaze and a person was trapped inside,” a person familiar with the incident told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

After spending most of the weekend at the presidential retreat in Maryland and taking part in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service event in Philadelphia, Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Monday afternoon.

The United States has seen a surge in 'swatting' instances, in which a false report is made to the police with the specific intent of drawing them to a site.

According to law enforcement professionals, the calls result from an adversarial political environment amid a heated presidential election season. It has affected politicians such as Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, special counsel Jack Smith, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others.

Biden pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr

Meanwhile, Biden issued a proclamation recognising today as Martin Luther King Jr Day.

“Today, we reflect on the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and recommit to honoring his moral vision on the path to redeeming the soul of our Nation," he said.