‘I don’t vote, I veto’: Rapper Nicki Minaj takes a dig at critics, stands by Trump after Democrats sweep Congress

After the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm elections setbacks, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a list on X to clarify that the results did not please her. She also took a swipe at critics and stood firm with President Donald Trump after Democrats swept Congress.

After the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm elections setbacks, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a list on X to clarify that the results did not please her. (Photographer: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She stressed in her list that despite the results, Trump is still the US President. She also noted that Florida elected Republican candidate Byron Donalds its first Black governor and the Sunshine State is also projected to elect Rep. Anna Paulina Luna the winner of its 13th Congressional District.

Nicki Minaj shares list

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Here’s the a list of 15 points Minaj shared on X:

Deep Dive What did Nicki Minaj say after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterms? Minaj shared a 15-point list on X, saying Donald Trump was still president and congratulating Republican winners Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna. She also took a swipe at critics and said, “I don’t vote, I veto.” Does Nicki Minaj still support Donald Trump after the 2026 midterm results? Yes. The article says Minaj stood by Trump after Democrats swept Congress and had urged young Americans to vote Republican ahead of the midterms. Why did Nicki Minaj urge young Americans to vote in local elections? Minaj said young voters’ voices were necessary and that voting was the way to have a say in what happens. She encouraged them to get involved in their communities and vote beyond presidential elections.

1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them.

8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. I don’t vote, I VETO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. I don’t vote, I VETO {{/usCountry}}

Read More

10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD.

11. Christians are STILL being killed.

12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP.

13. Love you (a bow and American flag emojis)

14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.

15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Minaj urged young Americans to “vote red” and extended her support for Trump. The rapper on ‘My View with Lara Trump’ that young voters shouldn't assume their voices don't matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | The races that flipped Congress: Key contests that cost Trump’s Republicans the House and Senate

"Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard," Minaj said. "Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world. We need you guys involved. We need you guys involved more than ever before. This is your country, this is your world. You are the ones that have to reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now."

She also asked young voters to become engaged in their communities and participate in elections beyond presidential contests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ‘Our principles haven’t changed’: Erika Kirk says Charlie Kirk would be ‘proud’ of conservatives after midterm setbacks

"Think about how much you want a say in what happens and realize that the only way to have that is by voting — not just voting for the president, but just voting in all of the local elections," she said.

Minaj then encouraged voters to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

"Please, and vote red now," she said.