ICE’s top Minnesota lawyer Jim Stolley retires amid mounting lawsuits: What we know

Jim Stolley, the longtime chief counsel for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota, has retired after 31 years with the agency, as legal challenges tied to ICE operations in the state continue to intensify. Anti-ICE activists display signs during a protest at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland. (Getty Images via AFP)

Stolley’s exit comes amid growing strain on Minnesota’s immigration and federal courts, where judges are handling a surge of cases connected to stepped-up enforcement activity, according to The New York Times.

Limited clarity around retirement Stolley stepped down earlier this week but has not offered any public explanation regarding his decision. He did not respond to media requests for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the move on Saturday local time. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Stolley retired after more than three decades with the immigration agency.

Enforcement push fuels court backlog Stolley’s retirement follows the rollout of Operation Metro Surge in December, which marked a sharp escalation in ICE activity across Minnesota.

Since the operation began, enforcement actions have led to a flood of legal filings, with hundreds of immigrants contesting deportation orders or challenging the conditions of their arrests and detention, the Times reported.

The volume of litigation has created delays and compliance issues, with government attorneys struggling to meet court deadlines and respond to judicial orders in a timely manner.

Judges openly express concern Tensions surfaced in federal court last week when an ICE attorney acknowledged that the workload had become overwhelming.

“Fixing a system, a broken system, I don’t have a magic button to do it,” government lawyer Julie T. Le told the court. She added bluntly, “The system sucks. This job sucks.”

US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz supported that concern in a recent ruling, writing that “ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

Minnesota’s situation is not the only one, in regards to judicial pushback. Courts in Oregon and Pennsylvania have recently issued rulings curbing aspects of ICE authority, particularly around warrantless or forceful arrests.