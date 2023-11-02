‘If Donald Trump does not…’: Caitlyn Jenner's video of support for ex-US President in 2024 elections goes viral

Donald Trump is aiming to become the US President for the second time by getting elected in the 2024 elections. The former US President is campaigning hard to mobilise popular support and is currently the leading Republican candidate. However, ongoing legal cases against Trump may prove to be a major hurdle in his ambitions. Many pro-Trump supporters feel that Trump is the need of the hour given America's economic woes, geopolitical conflicts and illegal migration at its borders.

A purported video clip of American media personality Caitlyn Jenner speaking in support of Trump, has gone viral on social media. Claiming that Trump's election as US President in 2024 is very important for the country, Jenner says in the video, "If Trump does not get in, I think that's the end of the country. I think that's, you know, I hope not. I hope America's better than that."

"But we need a strong leader. And right now, we do not have any leaders," adds Jenner in the video.

In the video, she claims that the only person who can save USA and stop the problem of illegal migration along the borders, is Trump.

"I think the only one that would stop it, is Trump," says Jenner while talking about the grave issue of illegal migration in the USA.

Here are some of the legal cases that Trump is having to deal with, while running for US President in 2024.

attempt to defraud the US, as well as conspiracy to obstruct and actual obstruction of an official proceeding( in light of the attack on US Capitol on January 6, 2021)

a probe for possession of classified documents

hush money payments case

trial for alleged election fraud in Georgia in the 2020 US Presidential elections

