A federal investigation into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has expanded beyond her time in Congress according to newly unsealed court documents.

Newly released court documents show Ilhan Omar's alleged offences dating back decades, but the heavily redacted records do not reveal the specific allegations. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (REUTERS) more less

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The heavily redacted records, released Monday after a legal challenge from news organisations, provide the first public details about the scope of the investigation following the October search of Omar’s Washington, DC, home.

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The Minnesota congresswoman has denied wrongdoing and accused the investigation of being politically motivated by the Trump administration.

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“Crimes over decades”

The documents state that investigators are looking into suspected crimes “over decades beginning long before she was ever in Congress,” according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, but they do not identify the specific laws or allegations involved.

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{{^usCountry}} The records indicate the Justice Department is investigating matters dating back as far as 1980, two years before Omar was born in 1982. However, prosecutors have not charged Omar with any crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The records indicate the Justice Department is investigating matters dating back as far as 1980, two years before Omar was born in 1982. However, prosecutors have not charged Omar with any crime. {{/usCountry}}

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The released documents include the search warrant application, government arguments supporting the search and the Justice Department’s request to keep parts of the case confidential. The central 67-page affidavit used to obtain the search warrant remains sealed.

The search warrant affidavit does not, however, indicate that the government is investigating Omar’s professional life.

Omar's remarkable career began in 2016 when she was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Since then, she has experienced multiple waves of political and legal intrigue surrounding her personal life. She easily won reelection in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District earlier this month, receiving 76% of the vote.

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Search targeted electronic records and personal devices

Federal agents executed the search warrant on October 12 after a judge approved the request earlier in the month.

The records show investigators sought electronic devices, which include thumb drives, external hard drives, computers and other materials of unspecified records.

Details about the evidence sought were redacted.

A person familiar with the search previously told the Star Tribune that agents also seized Omar’s cell phone, laptop, notebooks and passport. Some of her family members, including her sister, have also reportedly received subpoenas.

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The documents also reveal that the Justice Department notified the House of Representatives before carrying out the search.

An attorney from the department informed Matthew B. Berry, the House general counsel, that agents planned to search the private residence of a sitting member of Congress.

Berry declined to participate, citing concerns that the Speech or Debate Clause did not apply to a lawmaker’s private home.

The constitutional provision protects members of Congress from certain executive branch and judicial actions connected to their legislative work.

The Justice Department later asked the court to keep additional records sealed, including documents related to Omar’s attempt to recover property taken during the search. Prosecutors argued those materials contain sensitive information that could become evidence in a future trial.

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“How a search warrant was executed — including what was seized and anything Ms. Omar said or admitted during the search — are precisely the sort of highly sensitive facts that shouldn’t be made public during an ongoing investigation,” the department wrote in court filings.