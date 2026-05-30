‘I’ll kill your whole f*** family’: On cam, protester threatens ICE officer in US, arrested

A protester in the United States reportedly threatened to “kill a federal agent and his family” during a confrontation between protesters and law enforcement personnel outside an immigration detention centre in New Jersey’s Newark on Wednesday. He was arrested hours after making the threat. The protester was recorded on Wednesday night yelling at federal law enforcement officers. (X/@nicksortor)

Several days of protests outside the immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Newark have resulted in multiple arrests, as the immigration policies of US President Donald Trump's administration continue to face strong criticism.

US secretary of homeland security Markwayne Mullin said in a post on X that on Thursday evening, "approximately 100 anti-ICE rioters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. Rioters bit, kicked, and punched law enforcement officers." He said nine people were taken into custody.

Activist’s ‘death threats’ to ICE agent The protester was recorded on Wednesday night yelling at federal law enforcement officers, "I’ll kill your whole f------ family, your whole f------ family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead."

He added, "I have your face, motherf-----, you’re dead, dead."

A video of the incident was shared by Fox News on social media. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.