Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called on the incoming US Congress to fund Small Business Development Centers and ensure their awards are released on time, arguing that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have added to the financial pressure on working families and small businesses.
In a post on X, Pritzker said Trump’s tariffs had “screwed over working families and small businesses”, making an already difficult economic situation worse. He urged the new Congress to make funding for the centres a priority from its first day in office.
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The governor’s demand is part of a broader policy agenda he unveiled in November.{{/usCountry}}
The governor’s demand is part of a broader policy agenda he unveiled in November.{{/usCountry}}
In his ‘Fighting for Illinois: Day One Agenda’, Pritzker outlined around 200 proposals for the newly elected Congress, covering issues including household costs, healthcare, wages and economic growth.Also Read 4.2-magnitude aftershock strikes off California coast near Hermosa Beach
Pritzker calls for timely funding for small businesses
Under the agenda’s economic proposals, Pritzker called for funding Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and the timely release of awards to support small business owners across Illinois.
The centres provide assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses, including guidance and resources to help them start, operate and expand their businesses.
Pritzker has argued that continued support is important as businesses deal with the effects of federal trade policies.
His latest comments also echo earlier demands for relief from the impact of tariffs.Also Read New US law excludes thousands of legal immigrants from Medicare coverage: Report
In August, Pritzker called on Trump to provide tariff relief to Illinois households, proposing a payment of $1,700 per household.
Governor renews criticism of Trump’s tariff policy
Pritzker has repeatedly criticised the Trump administration’s tariffs, arguing that they have raised costs for consumers and businesses in the state.
In March, he joined other governors in urging Congress to end the tariffs, describing them as harmful to working families.
The governors’ appeal was outlined in an official statement from the Illinois governor’s office.
His latest post does not specify how much federal funding he wants allocated to Small Business Development Centers or when the awards should be released. Instead, it calls on the new Congress to take up the issue immediately as part of its first-day priorities.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.