‘I'm flying to Washington’: Dana White to meet Trump despite reports he declined White House press secretary job

UFC chief executive Dana White is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss an offer to become the next White House press secretary. However, reports differ on whether White is interested in taking the job.

Dana White is heading to Washington to meet Trump over the offer to become White House press secretary, despite reports that he had declined the role. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

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White, who was in London for a boxing event on Saturday, confirmed that he was heading to Washington, DC, and would meet Trump. Asked about the offer, he told a reporter: “I'm flying to Washington, DC, right now.”

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He added: “I'm sure we'll have more to talk about after that.”

Deep Dive Did Dana White accept Trump's offer to become White House press secretary? White has not publicly confirmed a decision. CNN reported that he declined the offer, but he said he would meet Trump in Washington on Monday. Why did Trump ask Dana White to become press secretary? Trump described White as a “Fighter and Warrior” and said he would be a press secretary “like none other.” White has also supported Trump and helped him reach younger audiences through UFC events. What did Trump propose Dana White bring to the White House? Trump suggested that White bring six current or former UFC fighters as assistants, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

According to TMZ, which cited sources with direct knowledge, the meeting is scheduled to take place in the Oval Office on Monday. CNN, however, reported that a source familiar with the matter said White had declined the offer. White has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to accept it.

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Trump asks UFC chief to take press secretary job

{{^usCountry}} Trump announced the offer in a Truth Social post on Saturday, describing White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump announced the offer in a Truth Social post on Saturday, describing White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior”. {{/usCountry}}

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The president also suggested that White bring several UFC fighters to Washington as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, before adding: “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

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White shared Trump's announcement on Instagram and posted an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium. The caption read: “On to the next chapter.” He did not clarify whether the post meant he was accepting the position.

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White shared Trump's announcement on Instagram and posted an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium

White House press secretary position vacant

The offer comes as the White House looks for a replacement after Katie Zacharia's brief tenure as press secretary ended last month. She held the position for just five days after taking over following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August.

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The UFC chief has known the president for years and supported his political campaigns, including the 2024 presidential race. White also spoke at the last three Republican National Conventions and helped bring Trump to a younger audience through UFC events.

Also Read: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic UFC event at White House: Key highlights here

Trump and White worked together on the UFC event held on the White House lawn in June as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

The press secretary is responsible for communicating the administration's position to reporters and answering questions at regular White House briefings. White, who has led the UFC for years, has no established background in government or political communications.

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The White House has not publicly clarified whether Trump's offer was a formal appointment proposal or whether the president was joking. White's reported meeting with Trump on Monday could provide more clarity, but he has not announced a decision.