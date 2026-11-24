Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the company’s Santa Clara headquarters on Monday. A video shared online showed him receiving a standing ovation from employees and promising to become “a better CEO” after being reinstated.

Nvidia employees welcomed Jensen Huang with cheers as the AI chipmaker’s co-founder returned less than two weeks after his ousted. (Bloomberg) more less

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Also read: Trump feared China would 'hire' Jensen Huang and ‘convinced’ Nvidia board to reinstate him

“I’m going to be a better CEO."

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Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of employees applauding, chanting “Jensen! Jensen!” and recording Huang’s return on their phones as he walked into the company’s headquarters. Witnesses told Business Insider the crowd packed Nvidia’s lobby, with many employees struggling to catch a glimpse of the returning chief executive.

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia employees when he returned as CEO? Huang apologised for putting employees through the upheaval and called his return his “first day at work.” He promised to be a better CEO the second time around. Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Nvidia’s board reversed its decision to accept Huang’s resignation after deliberations and discussions with him. The board said it had received input from senior US government officials and concluded his return posed no national security risk. How did Nvidia employees react to Jensen Huang’s return? Employees gave Huang a standing ovation at Nvidia’s Santa Clara headquarters, chanting his name and welcoming him back. He thanked them for giving him another chance.

Unlike his signature black leather jacket, Huang arrived wearing a navy-coloured cotton coat.

“This is my first day at work,” Huang told cheering employees gathered inside Nvidia’s headquarters. “I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang said with his hand over his heart.

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{{^usCountry}} He then added, “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then added, “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.” {{/usCountry}}

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"I don't have a computer, so the IT department is gonna give me a new PC," Huang said jokingly according to Business Insider.

His return comes 11 days after he resigned as CEO.

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Also read: ‘We love you, Jensen': Employees chant Huang's name as he returns to Nvidia HQ after reinstatement

Board reverses course after employee support and government involvement

Nvidia’s board formally reinstated Huang on Monday after reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation.

According to statements cited by multiple media outlets, the board said it received input from senior US government officials before concluding that Huang’s return “poses no national security risk.”

The White House also confirmed that President Donald Trump supported Huang’s reinstatement. According to reports, Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to work with Nvidia’s board over the weekend to provide assurances needed for Huang’s return.

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The New York Times reported that administration officials played an active role in discussions surrounding the reinstatement, although Nvidia has not publicly detailed those conversations.

Nvidia employees and supporters also ran an unusually public campaign that urged the board to restore the company’s longtime leader. A “Stand with Jensen” petition reportedly gathered more than 200,000 signatures, including thousands identifying themselves as current Nvidia employees.

Business leaders also welcomed Huang’s return.

Huang's return triggered a sharp rise in stock prices. Nvidia's stock soared 32%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.7%.

Huang resigned on November 12 after reports alleged he had engaged in extramarital relationships, including one involving a direct report at Nvidia and another involving an alleged Chinese intelligence operative, Alice Huang. Two days before stepping down, Huang publicly admitted that he had been “unfaithful to my wife.”