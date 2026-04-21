Singapore, India and Singapore are working on a roadmap to set up infrastructure for digital corridor collaboration and green shipping, a senior official said on Tuesday. India, Singapore charting out roadmap for digital corridor, green shipping: official

The roadmap is part of a larger collaboration between the two countries in line with global decarbonisation initiatives as the world's maritime industries seek to become environment friendly, said Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"A roadmap for a Memorandum of Understanding is being worked out with infrastructure details," Kumar told PTI at the Singapore Maritime Week being held from April 20-24.

The MoU follows up on upgrading work based on a Letter of Intent signed on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation at the same show last year by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Kumar said details such as investment, storage tank capacity, pipelines, bunkering facilities and future demand for green fuel are being worked on.

He said both nations complement each other – India for its cheaper green energy and resources, among others, and Singapore for being a global shipping and maritime hub.

"As such, we are working together on developing all opportunities," said Kumar, who also represented India in a 12-country closed-door marine industry development programme attended by top stakeholders and ministers.

The Indian delegation at the maritime week includes senior decision-makers from the Directorate General of Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India, VOC Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, major Indian Shipyards, and the Indian Ports Association.

Several bilateral engagements are also planned for the delegation.

Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, Murali Pillai, inaugurated the 160-square-metre Indian Pavilion at the maritime week on Tuesday.

At the pavilion, scale models of ships and a simulator are being showcased, in addition to displays by exhibitors.

Of particular prominence is a depiction of INSV Kaundinya, the traditionally built, hand-stitched wooden ship commissioned by the Indian Navy to revive ancient maritime techniques.

Inspired by 5th-century Ajanta cave paintings, it uses no metal, relying on coir rope to join planks.

It completed a maiden voyage to Oman in January 2026, demonstrating historical sailing capabilities.

More than 20,000 participants from nearly 80 countries and regions, including ministers and stakeholders, are expected to attend the 20th edition of the event, held annually.

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