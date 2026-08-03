Hyderabad, Strengthening informal cooperation to trace fugitives sought in corruption cases and supporting extradition proceedings would be among the key points of discussion at a BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting to be held here on August 4 and 5.

India to host second BRICS anti-corruption working group meeting in Hyderabad on Aug 4, 5

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The Union Government's Department of Personnel and Training , will host the second meeting of the ACWG and the second meeting of the BRICS expert network on asset recovery, during India's BRICS Presidency in 2026.

The meeting is being organised in line with the theme of India's BRICS Presidency, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", an official release said here on Monday.

The event would be inaugurated by Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT. We expect participation from BRICS member countries, along with senior policymakers, experts, and representatives of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

The Hyderabad meeting builds upon the outcomes of the First BRICS anti-corruption working group meeting, held virtually on June 2–3, it said.

BRICS members will deliberate on strengthening international cooperation for asset recovery, combating cross-border corruption, and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

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{{^usCountry}} The discussions will focus on strengthening informal cooperation for tracing fugitives, enhancing information-sharing and operational cooperation through the BRICS expert network on asset recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussions will focus on strengthening informal cooperation for tracing fugitives, enhancing information-sharing and operational cooperation through the BRICS expert network on asset recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, sharing experiences in preventing and combating corruption-related risks arising from FinTech, digital assets and emerging digital financial instruments would also be discussed, it said.

A dedicated side event titled "Ethical Governance through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems" will also be organized on August 5.

The side event will provide a platform for BRICS members to exchange experiences on technology-enabled governance, including digital public procurement, citizen engagement, transparency, accountability and innovative approaches to strengthening integrity in public administration, the release said.

The Hyderabad meeting will reaffirm India's commitment to promoting practical cooperation among BRICS members through dialogue, exchange of experiences and collaborative initiatives.

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As the final anti-corruption working group meeting during India's BRICS Presidency, it is expected to consolidate the progress achieved during the year and lay the foundation for sustained cooperation among BRICS members in asset recovery, prevention of cross-border corruption, technology-enabled governance and institutional capacity-building, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.