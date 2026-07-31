Washington, The US sanctioned six entities and individuals, including India-based Skiez Travels, for supporting Iranian airline Mahan Air, claiming that they helped sustain a terrorist enterprise.

India-based sales agent of Iran’s Mahan Air among entities facing US sanctions

The US Department of Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday on the companies operating as general sales agents of Mahan Air, which allegedly helped Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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"Those who provide financial services, logistics, or commercial support to the IRGC or Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Bessent said the Department of Treasury will continue to identify them, expose them, and cut them off from the US financial system.

Skiez Travels and Logistics Private Limited, which has offices in Srinagar and Delhi, said on its website that it started representing Mahan Airways as their general sales agent in 2020.

The Treasury Department said though Mahan Air presented itself as a civilian carrier, the airline has long supported the IRGC by providing travel for IRGC-Quds Force personnel, facilitating military training and aiding the movement of unmanned aerial vehicle systems and weapons.

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{{^usCountry}} The other GSAs of Mahan Air are China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co, which has coordinated the transport of electronics from China to Iran, Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited and Shanghai Elite International Travel Co. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other GSAs of Mahan Air are China-based Shanghai Wings International Logistics Co, which has coordinated the transport of electronics from China to Iran, Russia-based Air Cargo Pro Limited and Shanghai Elite International Travel Co. {{/usCountry}}

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China-based Tang Xin is the managing director of Shanghai Wings and has coordinated travel for Mahan Air. Tang Xin is also the executive director and 50 per cent owner of Shanghai Elite, which also represents Mahan Air in China.

The Treasury Department also designated DadeNegar Startup Studio a front company affiliated with Iran's IRGC, supporting military targeting through the use of a website.

DadeNegar solicited locations of American and Israeli equipment to support Iranian military targeting, the Treasury Department said in a statement, adding that in coordination with the IRGC, the front received strike requests for US targets in the Middle East.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.