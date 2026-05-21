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Indian Consulate to host webinar to help exporters sell their goods in US

Indian Consulate to host webinar to help exporters sell their goods in US

Published on: May 21, 2026 11:56 am IST
PTI |
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New York, The Consulate General of India in New York is organising a webinar aimed at providing comprehensive information for Indian exporters to bring their products into the US.

Indian Consulate to host webinar to help exporters sell their goods in US

The webinar titled "Discover Pathways for Export to USA for Indian Exporters and MSMEs" - being organised in collaboration with Walmart - will be held on May 29.

It is expected to offer details about the supply chain and other compliance requirements for exporters and suppliers from India, to help them bring their products into the US, particularly across shelves in the American retail giant.

Last month, the Indian Consulate in Seattle, partnering with the New York Consulate, hosted a similar webinar with Costco Wholesale Corporation. Over 200 Indian exporters attended.

The Indian Consulate in New York said in a statement to PTI that, through the webinar next week, US giant Walmart will interact with Indian exporters primarily to facilitate understanding about the pathway to export to the United States.

At the portal's virtual launch, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged Indian and US industry bodies to use the platform to power bilateral trade. He termed the portal as "the runway to the United States of America" that will lead to all-around development, growth, local empowerment and global opportunities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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